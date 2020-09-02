'Dancing With the Stars' Reveals Celebrity Lineup for Season 29

✖

Dancing With the Stars has a seriously stacked line-up this year! Ahead of the much anticipated Season 29 premiere on Sept. 14, the ABC dance competition has announced the celebs who will be taking to the ballroom floor this season, and there are some major names, including a Tiger King star, Cheer personality, and NBA All-Star.

The big reveal came during Wednesday's Good Morning America, during which DWTS announced the following celebrity competitors: former 49ers tight end Vernon Davis, The Real's Jeannie Mai, Netflix's Cheer coach Monica Aldama, Grammy-winning rapper Nelly, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado, Tiger King's controversial subject Carole Baskin, Desperate Housewives alum Jesse Metcalfe, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Volcano actress Anne Heche, NBA All-Star Charles Oakley and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir. They will join Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who were confirmed as competitors prior to Wednesday's show.

This story is developing...