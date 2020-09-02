'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Tyra Banks Hosting After Celebrity Lineup Reveal
Dancing With the Stars officially unveiled the celebrities who will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this fall. On the official Twitter account for the ABC series, they posted a promo featuring the new host, Tyra Banks, and a list of the individuals who will take to the dance floor this season, which includes Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, former football player Vernon Davis, and actor Jesse Metcalfe. While the stars were the focus of the promo, fans couldn't help but comment on the post with their thoughts about Banks taking over hosting duties from longtime DWTS host Tom Bergeron.
In mid-July, Bergeron announced on Twitter that he was let go from the program after serving as its host for 15 years. At the time, he wrote, in part, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made." Bergeron's co-host, Erin Andrews, was also let go. A couple of days later, ABC announced that Banks would be taking over as the new host of the competition.
Introducing your #DWTS 2020 Cast 🎉 Join us LIVE in the ballroom September 14 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/HvbdQemIPa— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 2, 2020
Fans had plenty of thoughts about the new direction that the show was taking. Based on the responses surrounding the ABC show's Banks-filled promo, DWTS fans aren't done expressing their feelings over this casting decision.
Already annoyed just with the promo. Trya is the WORST DECISION EVER.— clarita (@claritantrum) September 2, 2020
Sad to see how low the show has gone, i used to look forward to the show, could barely get through last season and I don't know if I will even watch this season, couldn't stand Erin, but getting rid of Tom and replacing with Tyra, ugh 😑— Marena Valenzuela (@TwizzlerChickie) September 2, 2020
WoW!!! YALL HATE to see a successful of WOMAN OF COLOR, she ALREADY had at least 22 awesome seasons of her own successful show, and her own successful career! Yall STAY HATING, and cannot stand any type of change or seasoning salt, ol'mayonnaise & boiled water aszes!— Von (@ChoclateVs) September 2, 2020
@Tom_Bergeron was the star of the show. Tyra tanks every show she’s been on. DWTS’s is doomed.— Mj Johnson 🌍 (@tweetsie26) September 2, 2020
Worst Promo Ever. I like Tyra BUT NOT for this show. She is NOT a good fit. You Dancing with the stars lost me this year. And with Tyra being your host I am sure it’s your last! pic.twitter.com/UwXICiZC1j— Staice June (@smariejune) September 2, 2020
Why Tyra though? This is not top model w/ the stars. I’ve got nothing but love for Tyra. I just hope she dials it down & doesn’t make it all about me, me, me. @Tom_Bergeron is iconic to the show. 😩— TC 🧢 (@_tkcinthelou) September 2, 2020
will not watch it this year until they get rid of the new host. Bring Tom and Erin back— Kirk Wilson (@KirkWilson12) September 2, 2020