'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Tyra Banks Hosting After Celebrity Lineup Reveal

Dancing With the Stars officially unveiled the celebrities who will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this fall. On the official Twitter account for the ABC series, they posted a promo featuring the new host, Tyra Banks, and a list of the individuals who will take to the dance floor this season, which includes Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, former football player Vernon Davis, and actor Jesse Metcalfe. While the stars were the focus of the promo, fans couldn't help but comment on the post with their thoughts about Banks taking over hosting duties from longtime DWTS host Tom Bergeron.

In mid-July, Bergeron announced on Twitter that he was let go from the program after serving as its host for 15 years. At the time, he wrote, in part, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made." Bergeron's co-host, Erin Andrews, was also let go. A couple of days later, ABC announced that Banks would be taking over as the new host of the competition.

Introducing your #DWTS 2020 Cast 🎉 Join us LIVE in the ballroom September 14 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/HvbdQemIPa — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 2, 2020

Fans had plenty of thoughts about the new direction that the show was taking. Based on the responses surrounding the ABC show's Banks-filled promo, DWTS fans aren't done expressing their feelings over this casting decision.