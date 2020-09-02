Carole Baskin Is Headed to 'Dancing With the Stars' and Fans Are Dumbfounded

On Wednesday, ABC officially unveiled the Dancing With the Stars celebrity lineup, and at least one addition has fans mixed. Among a long list of names including Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and Selling Sunset real estate agent, Chrishell Stause, is Carole Baskin, the flower crown-wearing, big cat-loving, Joe Exotic-hating Tiger King star.

While her competitors are no stranger to living life in the spotlight, Baskin's fame is relatively new. In fact, many people had never heard of her before March, when Netflix debuted Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, one of its most successful series to date. Baskin grabbed attention thanks to her calm demeanor, her infamous "Hey, all you cool cats and kittens" line, and, of course, her rivalry with Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence for a murder-for-hire plot targeting Baskin, the owner of Florida’s Big Cat Rescue.

Although Baskin's addition to the upcoming season had been speculated in the months leading up to Wednesday’s big reveal, it still took many by surprise. Some people are more than ready to see her dance it out on the stage, while others are completely dumbfounded. Of course, Baskin joining Season 29 has also proven to be perfectly meme-worthy. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting.