Carole Baskin Is Headed to 'Dancing With the Stars' and Fans Are Dumbfounded
On Wednesday, ABC officially unveiled the Dancing With the Stars celebrity lineup, and at least one addition has fans mixed. Among a long list of names including Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and Selling Sunset real estate agent, Chrishell Stause, is Carole Baskin, the flower crown-wearing, big cat-loving, Joe Exotic-hating Tiger King star.
While her competitors are no stranger to living life in the spotlight, Baskin's fame is relatively new. In fact, many people had never heard of her before March, when Netflix debuted Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, one of its most successful series to date. Baskin grabbed attention thanks to her calm demeanor, her infamous "Hey, all you cool cats and kittens" line, and, of course, her rivalry with Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence for a murder-for-hire plot targeting Baskin, the owner of Florida’s Big Cat Rescue.
Although Baskin's addition to the upcoming season had been speculated in the months leading up to Wednesday’s big reveal, it still took many by surprise. Some people are more than ready to see her dance it out on the stage, while others are completely dumbfounded. Of course, Baskin joining Season 29 has also proven to be perfectly meme-worthy. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting.
Carole Baskin killed her husband & took everything from Joe Exotic and still got cast on Dancing With the Stars??? pic.twitter.com/jI8aCNUrIh— alex (@AlexUlrichh) September 2, 2020
Carole Baskin kills her husband and she gets put on Dancing With the Stars???
America in a nutshell— Prince Daniel III (@go_ACC_) September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
Who had infamous husband whacker Carol Baskin joining Dancing W/ the Stars on their 2020 Bingo Card. Not I— offtherails (@Women2Dc) September 2, 2020
Me reading that they cast Carol Baskin on DWTS pic.twitter.com/aVEXFBLYjf— Letitia FUCKING Lewis (@alscottwrites) September 2, 2020
Carol Baskin is really on DWTS! 👀 pic.twitter.com/pGIUQynY1c— RealTV-Fan📺 (@bb_fan_654) September 2, 2020
Wait is Carol Baskin gonna be on DWTS?!? 😂😂😂 I know Joe Exotic is pissed!— Faith N. Sanford, Esq. (@Power2Xpress) September 2, 2020
Unless Carol Baskin feeds her dance partner to the cats, I won’t be watching #dwts— staMishincghost (@StamishincGhost) September 2, 2020
Carol Baskin on #dwts is literally the only good thing about 2020. #gma #goodmorningamerica— Tori Burns (@tarheeltori) September 2, 2020
carole baskin
killed her husband, whacked him
can’t convince me that it didn’t happen
fed him to tigers, they snackin
NOW SHE’S DANCIN
carole baskin #DWTS
🐯— A.J. (@ajhisnandez) September 2, 2020
✊|
|🤚
/ \
/ \
The dancer when they find out they are partnered with murderer Carole Baskin on #DWTS pic.twitter.com/RAnnkN4jxp— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) September 2, 2020
Carole Baskin will deadass be a contestant on this years Dancing with the Stars and that’s enough internet for me today— rach (@rwallace03) September 2, 2020
I dont want to see Carole Baskin on Dancing with the Stars. I want to see effing Joe Exotic.— Bionic Ben (@Benaskren) September 2, 2020
2020 really is gonna fuck around and put Carole Baskin on Dancing With The Stars... pic.twitter.com/pf7gaVp5wm— Tentin Quarantino (@TentyQuarantino) September 2, 2020