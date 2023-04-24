Heartbroken 'Dancing With the Stars' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' Fans Pay Tribute to Len Goodman
Dancing fans around the world are in mourning Monday after the death of Len Goodman. The longtime judge of Strictly Come Dancing and its U.S. counterpart, Dancing With the Stars, died on April 22. He served as the head judge of Dancing With the Stars from 2005 until announcing his retirement in November 2022. He was 78.
Goodman was diagnosed with bone cancer and was in hospice care in Kent. He died surrounded by his family, his aunt, Jackie Gill, confirmed. "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in a statement Monday morning. "A much-loved husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him."
Goodman, a former dancer himself, was well-respected on both sides of the Atlantic for his precise, serious comments about dancers' performances on Strictly and DWTS. He took the job as head judge very seriously, helping viewers at home understand the art form and the different styles dancers were required to perform in. His decisions may have irked contestants' fans in the short term, but his expertise was undeniable.
"Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our Dancing with the Stars family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance," ABC said in a statement. "We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time."
'Len was a class act'
I was so sad to wake up to this news. Len was a class act. He will be greatly missed.— Bethany Carroll (@Bethany726) April 24, 2023
Strictly Come Dancing debuted in 2004, with Goodman as a judge. He remained on the show while still working on DWTS, splitting his time between the U.K. and Los Angeles until he left Strictly in 2016. He remained head judge on DWTS with Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba, until the end of Season 31, when Goodman said he was retiring to spend more time with his family in the U.K. ABC and Disney+ have not announced who will fill his seat for Season 32 yet.prevnext
'Very sad day in the ballroom'
Very sad day in the ballroom. He was a knowledgeable and welcome presence on DWTS and he absolutely will be sorely missed. My prayers and deepest condolences go out to his family, his dancing world family and his DWTS family. I hope he’s doing a cha cha in the heavens!— Diane Cluney ❤️ Joey’s Valentine (@DianeCLovesJoeM) April 24, 2023
"Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions," BBC Director-General Tim Davie said. "He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."prevnext
'You were tough but fair'
I was so sad to read about his passing this morning. RIP Len. You were tough but fair. Prayers to his family. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Lori G (@rafafan94) April 24, 2023
Goodman is survived by his second wife, Sue Barrett, whom he married in 2012, and his son from a previous relationship, James William Goodman. Scroll on to see fans' tributes to Goodman.prevnext
'Devastated to hear this'
RIP Len, I am devastated to hear this. I will miss him.— Ruya Urso (@RuyaUrso) April 24, 2023
"Rest In Peace, Len!! The show will never be the same without you," one fan wrote.prevnext
'Len was a gem'
Oh no, this is so sad 😢. Condolences to his family and friends. Len was a gem ❤️— Stacy NYC (@Hustlediva1) April 24, 2023
"So sorry to hear this news! I truly loved and enjoyed watching Len on DWTS," one fan wrote. "He was cool in his [own] way and stood his ground with class and grace. Deepest condolences to his family and the DWTS family!"prevnext
'This breaks my heart'
This breaks my heart ❤️ I really loved Len Goodman. Just stunned! My love and blessings to his wife and family he will be missed.🥲🥲♥️♥️— Christine Freiwald (@ChrisFreiwald1) April 24, 2023
"Sad news. Loved Len on Dancing. Loved [how] he stayed TRUE to his knowledge and voted accordingly with a smile. He made people better; he made them Work for it! Rest well, Sir Len. Peace to all [who] loved him," another wrote.prev