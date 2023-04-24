Heartbroken 'Dancing With the Stars' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' Fans Pay Tribute to Len Goodman

Dancing fans around the world are in mourning Monday after the death of Len Goodman. The longtime judge of Strictly Come Dancing and its U.S. counterpart, Dancing With the Stars, died on April 22. He served as the head judge of Dancing With the Stars from 2005 until announcing his retirement in November 2022. He was 78.

Goodman was diagnosed with bone cancer and was in hospice care in Kent. He died surrounded by his family, his aunt, Jackie Gill, confirmed. "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in a statement Monday morning. "A much-loved husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him."

Goodman, a former dancer himself, was well-respected on both sides of the Atlantic for his precise, serious comments about dancers' performances on Strictly and DWTS. He took the job as head judge very seriously, helping viewers at home understand the art form and the different styles dancers were required to perform in. His decisions may have irked contestants' fans in the short term, but his expertise was undeniable.

"Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our Dancing with the Stars family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance," ABC said in a statement. "We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time."