'Dancing With the Stars' Family Pays Tribute to Len Goodman

The Dancing With the Stars family is mourning the loss of one of their own. On Saturday, April 22, long-time judge Len Goodman died at 78. Goodman's manager, Jackie Gill, confirmed his passing in a statement to the BBC, revealing that Goodman died at a hospice in Kent surrounded by loved ones following a battle with bone cancer.

Along with serving as head judge on the popular BBC dance competition Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 until 2016, Goodman was beloved by many as a staple of Dancing With the Stars. Goodman hosted the long-running dancing competition from 2005 until 2022, when he retired after 17 years. He announced his retirement during the semifinals of Season 31, sharing with viewers, "while we are all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness, as this will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars."

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005," he continued. "It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain... I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me."

Monday's news that Goodman passed away was met with an outpouring of condolences, with many of Goodman's Dancing With the Stars piers paying tribute to the long-time host. Keep scrolling to see what Bruno Tunioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and more are saying.