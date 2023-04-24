'Dancing With the Stars' Family Pays Tribute to Len Goodman
The Dancing With the Stars family is mourning the loss of one of their own. On Saturday, April 22, long-time judge Len Goodman died at 78. Goodman's manager, Jackie Gill, confirmed his passing in a statement to the BBC, revealing that Goodman died at a hospice in Kent surrounded by loved ones following a battle with bone cancer.
Along with serving as head judge on the popular BBC dance competition Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 until 2016, Goodman was beloved by many as a staple of Dancing With the Stars. Goodman hosted the long-running dancing competition from 2005 until 2022, when he retired after 17 years. He announced his retirement during the semifinals of Season 31, sharing with viewers, "while we are all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness, as this will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars."
"I've been with the show since it started in 2005," he continued. "It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain... I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me."
Monday's news that Goodman passed away was met with an outpouring of condolences, with many of Goodman's Dancing With the Stars piers paying tribute to the long-time host. Keep scrolling to see what Bruno Tunioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and more are saying.
Tom Bergeron
Tom Bergeron also joined the DWTS family to pay tribute to Goodman. On Instagram Monday morning, Bergeron, who hosted the long-running series for 28 seasons, wrote, "A Good Man, indeed." Bergeron shared a collage of images from his and Goodman's time together on DWTS as well as other images highlighting their close friendship.
Shirley Ballas
What extremely sad news this morning. As I came off Good Morning Britain I heard of the passing of my dearest friend Len Goodman.
My past teacher, a dance legend and a true gentlemen. He was a shining star in the ballroom that everyone loved. ❤️ … pic.twitter.com/fwAqWql7Xb— Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) April 24, 2023
Shirley Ballas, who replaced Len on Strictly Come Dancing after his departure from the show in 2016 ad whose son Mark Ballas served as a professional dancer on DWTS for 20 season, wrote on Twitter, "My past teacher, a dance legend, and a true gentleman. He was a shining star in the ballroom that everyone loved. He was funny, kind and quick witted. He always found the best way to give couples feedback. My heart is full of memories with him. Thank you for all your years in the ballroom, for your dedication to the art of ballroom dancing, for all your advice over the years."
Keo Motsepe
Keo Motsepe, who did not return for DWTS Season 30, sent his condolences on Instagram. On the social media platform, Motsepe shared a photo of Goodman dancing, captioning the image, "Rest well Sir Len. You will be missed." In the hashtags, he called Goodman a "legend," adding, "thank you."
Carrie Ann Inaba
Fellow original host Carrie Ann Inaba also quickly reacted to news of Goodman's passing, remembering him in a social media post as "A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And... A treasured friend."
"Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today's news has shattered it all over again. I can't believe that you're gone," she continued. "You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth. Until we meet again... Rest In Peace Len."
Bruno Tuniolo
Prior to Goodman's retirement, he and Bruno Tuniolo serves as co-hosts on Dancing With the Stars since Season 1. The choreographer reacted to Goodman's passing on both Twitter and Instagram, where he shared a throwback photo of the pair as he wrote that he was "heartbroken." Tunioli continued, "my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend [Len Goodman] passed away I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together [Strictly Come Dancing] [Dancing With the Stars] hey will never be anyone like you we will miss you."