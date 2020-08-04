✖

Witney Carson is giving us her first look at an "actual bump" after announcing last month that she and husband Carson McAllister are expecting their first child together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, currently 17 weeks pregnant, shared a photo and video showing off her growing belly in a tied-up T-shirt and high-waisted leopard print pants to Instagram Sunday, giving her followers an update on her health moving into the second trimester.

"Hiiii my little one! first time I’ve seen an actual bump, so I had to document!!" she captioned the post. "Still a bit sick at night but so grateful baby is growing. Sending love to you all!" The makeshift photoshoot inspired the pro dancer's followers to gush over her motherhood journey, with one person writing, "OMG this is so cute!!! love you so muchh!" Another noted of the baby's possible sex, "I was sick at night and I had a boy!"

Carson opened up to Entertainment Tonight last week about her surprise pregnancy. "It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised. So, it's kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it's just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it's bizarre! I don't even think it's hit him yet at all," Carson gushed. The mother-to-be explained that she and her husband had attempted to get pregnant last year, but when they didn't, "kind of didn't try" after that. "Then all of a sudden in April, I guess it happened for us, which is just shocking," she said. "I am still just so shocked, but it just goes to show you that everything happens for a reason."

Carson will be going on her pregnancy journey with her fellow DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, who announced they were expecting their first child together in May. "So Lindsay's due in November, and then I'm due in January. Everybody thought that we planned it, but it's so funny because we really didn't," Carson told ET, joking that her pal will be the "guinea pig" and let her know how things go in each stage. "But it's been so fun. We've obviously known each other since we were about nine years old, so to do literally everything together has just been so special and I cannot wait to be mothers together," she added.