'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Admits First 12 Weeks of Pregnancy Were 'Very Tough'

Expectant Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is "feeling great" at 21 weeks, but it wasn't always that way in the early days of her pregnancy. The mom-to-be opened up to Moms Like Us host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller In the City’s Brianne Manz recently about the difficult first trimester.

"Right now I’m at 21 weeks and I am feeling great. I feel like the first twelve weeks, people don’t joke, the first trimester is very tough," the pro dancer admitted. "You don’t feel like yourself. There’s so many things changing. I had a bit of nausea. I was always tired."

In May, Arnold announced that she and husband Sam Cusick were expecting their first child, revealing later that month that they would be parents to a baby girl. While the pregnant star might have the dancing bug herself, she said the little one would be free to explore her own passions. "A lot of people have asked, ‘Are you going to have her dance?’ Of course, if she wants to dance, I would love that because I know a lot about it," Arnold said on the show. "I just really look forward to helping her find the thing that she loves to do and then being her biggest No. 1 fan."

Arnold has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy on social media, sharing bump-date photos alongside notes on her progress. Last week, she marked the halfway point with just such a photo, writing in the caption, "20 WEEKS!!!! Cannot believe we are officially halfway to meeting baby girl! Time is flying by but also November can't come faster."

This will be the first child for Arnold and Cusick, who married back in 2015 in Salt Lake City. The high school sweethearts included many of Arnold's Dancing With the Stars co-stars, including Emma Slater, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson and Brittany Cherry. On the expectant couple's five-year anniversary last month, Arnold shared a sweet photo with her husband on Instagram, writing, "Happiest 5 years with this one by my side. I love you [Sam Cusick] thank you for being my best friend and baby daddy."

Just a year after tying the knot, Arnold told Entertainment Tonight that she and Cusick "definitely" wanted kids, but that they were waiting for the point in their life when they were truly ready to give their all to parenting. "We both want to do everything that we want to do so that when we have children, we can really be there for them. We're still enjoying just being newlyweds right now," she said at the time.