✖

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister are sharing the special moments in which they broke the news they were expecting their first child to their loved ones. The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband shared a sweet compilation of the different ways they announced her pregnancy to family and friends on Instagram Tuesday, gushing that they were "really excited" to share it with their followers after going public with the pregnancy last month.

"Wanted to share this special video of how we announced the GREATEST news of our lives to our family and friends," the pro dancer captioned the post. In the video, Carson and McAllister deliver a onesie reading "Coming Soon" to their thrilled family members, who meet the announcement with squeals of joy and hugs all around. Carson also filmed breaking the news to fellow DWTS pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, as well as her former dance partners Milo Manheim and Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson) on Aug 3, 2020 at 2:45pm PDT

Sunday, Carson offered up an update on her pregnancy, sharing a photo of the first time she saw an "actual bump" in her belly. At 17 weeks pregnant, she explained she is "still a bit sick at night, but so grateful baby is growing." The professional dancer revealed last month that her little one is due in January, writing on her Instagram announcement, "We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now. We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives."

Last week, she opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the surprise of her pregnancy. "It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised. So, it's kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it's just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it's bizarre! I don't even think it's hit him yet at all," Carson gushed. She and her husband had attempted to get pregnant last year, but when they didn't get pregnant, "kind of didn't try" after that. "Then all of a sudden in April, I guess it happened for us, which is just shocking," she said. "I am still just so shocked, but it just goes to show you that everything happens for a reason."