✖

In May, Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold announced she was expecting her first child with husband Sam Cusick. Over the months, the dance pro has shown off a few photos of her growing baby bump. In a recent photo, the expecting mom shared a sweet image of herself cradling her bump.

In her caption, she noted she could feel her baby girl moving around and how grateful she was for it. "Grateful [heart emoji] I can feel baby girl moving inside of me all the time now and it's the best feeling ever." She ended with the hashtags "24 Weeks," "pregnancy," "pregnant" and "pregnant belly."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Jul 22, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT

This baby will be the first child for both Arnold and Cusick, who wed back in 2015. According to Entertainment Tonight, the high school sweethearts got married in Arnold's hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, in June 2015. Cusick initially popped the question to the dancer in December 2014 during a trip to Africa. Arnold's bridal party included many of her DWTS co-stars: Emma Slater, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, and Brittany Cherry served as bridesmaids during the event.

Arnold's pal Carson recently announced she was expecting her first child as well! In a sweet Instagram post online, she shared two adorable photos of herself and husband Carson McAllister, while holding up photos of their unborn child and her pregnancy test. "We can't even contain our excitement and joy right now," she wrote alongside the sweet photos. "We love this little bean so much already and we can't wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives." Their sweet child is due in January according to the dance pro. The sweet pair said "I do" on New Year's Day in 2016 after four years of dating.

She recently opened up about wanting to be a mom, but did say that she can't dance and be pregnant at the same time. "All of a sudden, just, like, this year, I've been so baby hungry," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm feeling it. Every time I see a baby I'm just like, 'Ugh! You're so cute, I want one!'" She added, "Schedule's not looking good for me right now, guys. I can't be pregnant and dance, it's just impossible. So we're going to wait [...] a while (winks). We're going to have to babysit our nieces and nephews for a while and that will be some good birth control."