'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Reveals Pregnancy With Husband Carson McAllister

Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, are expecting their first baby. Carson broke the news on Instagram Thursday night, showing off her positive pregnancy test and sonogram photos. McAllister and Carson married on New Year's Day in 2016, after more than four years of dating.

The baby is due in January, Carson, 26, revealed. "We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now," she wrote. Carson noted she is 15 weeks pregnant. "We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives," Carson added.

Carson has been open about how excited she is to become a parent. Last year, she admitted to Entertainment Tonight the couple was getting "a little bit baby hungry," which surprised even her. "All of a sudden just, like, this year, I've been so baby hungry. I'm feeling it. Every time I see a baby I'm just like, 'Ugh! You're so cute, I want one!'" the Emmy-nominee said. She later told the outlet it would be difficult to dance and be pregnant.

"Schedule's not looking good for me right now, guys," she jokingly told ET. "I can't be pregnant and dance, it's just impossible. So we're going to wait ... a while (winks). We're going to have to babysit our nieces and nephews for a while and that will be some good birth control."

Just two months ago, Carson's best friend and DWTS co-star Lindsay Arnold revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Sam Cusick. "I literally was waiting all day for this!!!!! Love you guys so much!!!! CONGRATS!!!!!" Carson wrote on her friend's Instagram page when she broke the news in May.

Carson shot to fame on So You Think You Can Dance and joined DWTS as a troupe dancer in 2013. The following year, she danced with Cody Simpson in Season 18 and won Season 19 with Alfonso Ribiero. In September, she danced with Kel Mitchell, coming in second place. Carson has signed on to appear in Nickelodeon's All That revival with Mitchell.

In an interview with PopCulture.com last year, Carson said Mitchell was like an "older brother" to her, but was still a "great, great" student. "He constantly was calming me down in the chaos, which is so funny because I feel like a pretty level-headed person," Carson said in December. "But there were times in the season where I would get really stressed and he would just calm us down and he was super great about that."