‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Confirms Return After Father-in-Law’s Death

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson dropped out of the show’s winter tour to be with her husband, Carson McAllister, and his family as they supported McAllister’s father, Kevin, who was battling pancreatic cancer.

Last Friday, Carson revealed that her father-in-law had passed away after two years of fighting the disease.

In her post announcing Kevin’s death, Carson wrote, “Although it will be excruciatingly painful at times to live without him, we know he lives on around us being our guardian angel wherever we go.”

She added, “We’re so grateful for the time we’ve had with him on this earth, & we know he’s in a better place.”

Her most recent Instagram photo featured the dancer in a home furnishing store, with her caption sharing that she is planning to flip a home. In the comments section, a fan asked whether Carson would be returning to DWTS, which the pro confirmed that she would be.

Earlier this week, Carson thanked fans for their well-wishes with a slideshow of images and clips of Kevin.

“The amount of love has made my heart burst with gratitude and humility,” the pro wrote. “Thank you so much for reaching out in this heartbreaking time, it means so much!”

In her previous post, Carson also reflected on Kevin’s passing.

“It’s hard not to think, why does my husband have to live without his dad?” she wrote. “Why do my kids not ever get to know their Poppy? & then I remember the Plan of Salvation, to know we will see him again… and that gives me peace.”

“I know Kevin is getting our kids ready to come down to meet us- he’s probably spinning them around on the floor right now, over and over again until they cry of laughter!” Carson continued. “We know you’ll be there when we can’t see you or hold you- lift us up when we have moments of trouble and heartache. Our guardian angel. We love you Kev. Until we meet again.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @witneycarson