Lindsay Arnold's Fellow 'DWTS' Cast Members React to Her Pregnancy Reveal

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold surprised fans with the news this week that she is expecting her and husband Sam Cusick's first child. The 26-year-old took to Instagram to make the exciting pregnancy reveal, posting two photos of her and Cusick cuddling up together on a couch and holding up three sonogram photos of her tiny bun in the oven. "Ohhhhhh baby Mom and Dad love you already," she captioned the photo, along with a couple of heart and baby face emojis. She also included the hashtag "#November2020," presumably the baby's due date. Arnold's 790,000 Instagram followers immediately gushed over the happy news in the comments section of the post, as did many of her fellow DWTS castmates. The baby will be the first child for both Arnold and Cusick, who are high school sweethearts and married in Arnold's hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, in June 2015 after Cusick initially proposed to the dancer in December 2014 during a trip to Africa. Arnold's bridal party included many of her DWTS co-stars, including Emma Slater, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson and Brittany Cherry. Continue reading to see how Arnold's castmates reacted to the news.

"I literally was waiting all day for this!!!!! Love you guys so much!!!! CONGRATS!!!!!" wrote Witney Carson. "BOOM!!! OUR GIRL IS PREGNANT!!!! WOOOOOOOWWWW I CANT WAIT TO [MEET] THIS LITTLE BABY!!" Emma Slater said. Jenna Johnson left several sobbing emojis and said, "I LOVE THIS BABY SOOOOOOO MUCH ALREADY!!!!! Auntie Jenna is waiting to meet you sweet little angel baby." Brittany Cherry wrote, "AHHH! CANT WAIT! You two are going to make the BEST parents!! Auntie Cherry is readyyyyyy."

Sasha Farmer, another DWTS pro and Slater's husband, said, "Yesssssssssssssss can't wait to meet baby Sasha !!!!! You are calling it Sasha right?" Meanwhile, retired pro Karina Smirnoff, who recently welcomed her first child, said, "Oh honey! This is soooo awesome! Congratulations!!!! Love you!!!! You will be an incredible momma!!!" Semi-retired pro Peta Murgatroyd, who shares son Shai with DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, wrote, "Yessss Linds so happy for you!" For his part, Chmerkovskiy said, "Sooooooo excited for this child!!!! Congratulations beautiful! You and Sam are going to make amazing parents."

Maks Chmerkovskiy's brother and DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, who is married to Johnson, also left a congratulatory message. "... and finally the world knows. Love you and Sam so much so excited and proud of the both of you," he wrote. "You will be an exceptional mother, and you both will be amazing parents. Health and Love to you guys." "Yessss!!!!!!" wrote pro Alan Bersten. "Awww I'm soooo happy for you both. you're going to be the best parents," said retired pro Kym Johnson Herjavec, who shares twins with her former DWTS partner and Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec.

"Let's GOOOOO! Uncle B is ready," wrote pro Brandon Armstrong, also adding a few crying laughing emojis. "Awwwww congrats!!!" wrote one of the show's co-hosts, Erin Andrews. "Congratulations!!!!" wrote judge Carrie Ann Inaba. Season 23 winner, Laurie Hernandez, exclaimed, "AYYYY congrats!! So exciting."

Olympic gymnast and DWTS alum Nastia Liukin, wrote, "AHHHHHHHH LINDS!!!!!!!! So freaking excited for you guys." So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker wrote, "CONGRATS" with a smiling emoji. DWTS newcomer Pasha Pashkov wrote, "Congratulations," with four red hearts. "yasssss!!!" Milo Manheim, who was runner-up with Carson during Season 27, said, "WOOOOOOHOOOOO!! Congrats to you both!!!"

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who filled in for her mom Christie Brinkley in Season 28 after Brinkley fell broke her wrist during rehearsals, gushed over the news, saying she had a premonition of sorts that it was coming. "I had a feeling this was the news!!!!!!!! Sooo sooo happy for you guys!!!!!! You're gonna be the best mama!!!!" Country singer Lauren Alaina, who also competed on Season 28, wrote, "Ahhhh yay. Congrats!!!" DWTS troupe member Hayley Erbert said, "EEEEKKKKKK I AM SO EXCITED! I can't wait for this little peanut."