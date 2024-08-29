'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Returning for Season 33

The first pro for Dancing With the Stars Season 33 has been announced, and she's making a long-awaited return to the ballroom. After joining the dancing competition during Season 16 and leaving after Season 31, Witney Carson has her eyes set on the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The official DWTS Instagram account shared a video from Carson at rehearsals, officially revealing she is back on Dancing With the Stars.

"I cannot wait to get back on that dance floor," Carson shared. "Just you wait until you meet my partner. You guys are going to die." Ahead of Season 32 last year, Carson revealed she would not be back due to her family. At the time, it was unknown if it would only be temporary or permanent, as Carson shared how moving her family across the country was not ideal. She shares 3-year-old Kevin and 1-year-old Jet with husband Carson McAllister.

(Photo: DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars Witney Carson. (Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images) - Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images)

Carson did actually make a brief return to the ballroom for the Season 32 finale last December. During the episode's holiday performance, she made a surprise return, once again dancing with DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, whom she partnered with in Season 19. The two took home the Mirrorball that season. Fans have likely been speculating and hoping that that Carson would be making a more permanent return, especially after admitting she had FOMO watching Season 32. Now, it's finally happening.

So far, Witney Carson is the first and only pro announced for DWTS Season 33, but there has been much speculation as to who will be returning as well. Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy told PopCulture.com she'd "absolutely" love to return, while Lindsay Arnold revealed she did not express interest. Meanwhile, Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik was the first celebrity contestant announced. The full cast for Dancing With the Stars' upcoming season will be announced on Good Morning America on Sep. 4, where fans will see every celebrity and pro competing and who they will be partnered up with.

It already sounds like this new season will be one you won't want to miss, and with Carson returning, that definitely just made it even better. Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Tuesday, Sep. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.