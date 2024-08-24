'Dancing With the Stars': Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy Reveals Her Status for Season 33 (Exclusive)

The cast for Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is slowly being announced, as Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik was the first celebrity announced, so what are the chances Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy makes a return to the ballroom? The dancer, who joined the series as a troupe member in Season 18 and went on to be a pro by Season 23, spoke to PopCulture.com about her Season 33 fate, but as of now, it's unclear.

"I don't know yet," Johnson Chmerkovskiy admitted about her Season 33 status. "But I would absolutely love to return to this season. I think it's a gift and an honor every single time you're asked back as a professional on the show. So I still get butterflies while waiting for the call, so hopefully, I'll find out soon."

(Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard via Getty Images)

Johnson Chmerkovskiy has had a variety of celebrity partners. She and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon placed first in Season 26, while she placed second with Catfish host Nev Schulman in Season 29 and singer and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa in Season 30. Her partnership with Siwa also marked the first same-sex duo on Dancing With the Stars. And while Johnson Chmerkovskiy is "grateful" for the wide variety she's had, she still has some dream partners.

"I have yet to have a football player, so I think that could be really exciting," Johnson Chmerkovskiy shared. "I feel like the athletes do really well on our show because they understand the work ethic. But honestly, every year, I'm just looking for somebody to be down for the experience. If you think about it, it's a really funny show. We have professional dancers partnered with celebrities, and we're forced to teach someone how to dance and to go be dressed in rhinestones head to toe and do this live in front of millions of people. The concept is crazy but so exhilarating. So I'm always just looking for somebody to be willing to experience it and go for it. I think those are the people that do best on our show if they're really open to just embellishing all that Dancing With the Stars has to offer."



The full cast for DWTS Season 33 is expected to be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 4 on Good Morning America, meaning that the pros and the rest of the celebrity contestants should be notified in the coming days. No matter how long a pro has been on the series, it's always a mystery as to who will be dancing in the ballroom each season. Hopefully, one of those pros will be Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, but fans will just have to wait and see. Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and will be streaming the following day on Hulu.