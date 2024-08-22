The first celebrity to hit the ballroom for Dancing With the Stars Season 33 has been announced. 2024 Paris Olympics fan-favorite Stephen Nedoroscik will be trading the pommel horse for dancing shoes. Via Variety, the announcement came on Good Morning America on Aug. 22, with the full cast reveal coming at a later date.

The Olympics medalist made headlines during the Paris Olympics, when he competed on the U.S. Men's Gymnastics team, with his specialty being the pommel horse. He secured the team's first medal in 16 years, bringing home the bronze. Additionally, the 25-year-old won the individual bronze medal for pommel horse. Many viewers couldn't get enough of him during the Olympics, even dubbing him the Clark Kent of pommel horse due to the fact that he would take off his glasses while competing.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2007 -- Pictured: (l-r) Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

As of now, Nedoroscik is the only confirmed celebrity of the upcoming season of DWTS. No pro has been confirmed at this time, as well. However, the full cast will be revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 4 on GMA. It's unknown if any more announcements will be made before then, but it wouldn't be surprising. Judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough will be returning, along with hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

Stephen Nedoroscik joins several Olympic gymnasts who have also competed on Dancing With the Stars. Shawn Johnson, Aly Raisman, Nastia Liukin, Laurie Hernandez, Simone Biles, and Suni Lee danced their way through the ballroom at one point, with Johnson and Hernandez winning their respective seasons. Nedoroscik becomes the first male gymnast to compete on the series, though. Other Olympians to compete on DWTS include Johnny Weir, Jamie Anderson, Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon, Misty May-Treanor, and Kristi Yamaguchi, among others.

After the full cast for Dancing With the Stars is announced, including who will be partnered up, on Sept. 4, the Season 33 premiere will air on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET, simulcasting on ABC and Disney+. It will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day. It's hard to predict who else will be added, as the rumors just keep coming, but it should be exciting to see who will be vying for the newly-named Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy and who will actually come out on top.