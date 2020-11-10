✖

Gleb Savchenko is keeping a smile on his face, appearing on Dancing With the Stars to cheer on his former competitors amid the cheating allegations swirling around his divorce from wife Elena Samodanova. The pro dancer was shown on Monday's episode cheering on the dancers solo from the viewing deck after he and partner Crishell Stause were eliminated during last week's vote.

Savchenko was also smiley as he posed in a striped tee and leather jacket for an Instagram post Monday celebrating the ABC show's special Icons Night. "It’s #IconsNight on [Dancing With the Stars," the model, 37, captioned his gallery of selfies. “Sending the best of luck to the remaining seven couples."

Monday's episode aired just three days after Savchenko and his estranged wife, 36, announced they had separated after 14 years of marriage. The two still intend to coparent daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, Savchenko said in a statement on Instagram. "We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time."

The day after, Samodanova told PEOPLE that her trust in her husband had been "irrevocably broken" due to alleged "ongoing infidelity" and multiple affairs. "Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart," she continued, accusing her ex of being with another woman recently.

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," Samodanova cotinued. "Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."

Savchenko told the magazine that hs ex-wife's statement consisted of "false accusations," and denying any romantic involvement with Selling Sunset's Stause. Instead, he blamed "longstanding issues" with Samodanova for their divorce. "This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing," he concluded. "It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."

Stause said in a statement on her own Instagram Story that she was "saddened" at the news of her former dance partner's divorce. "It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life," she added. "As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."