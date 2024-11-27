‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pokes Fun at Anna Delvey’s ‘Nothing’ Response With Finale Performance

Anna Delvey made an iconic return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom after her unceremonious exit from Season 33 went viral.

After being the first celebrity to be eliminated from the ABC dance competition this season, the inspiration behind Netflix’s Inventing Anna made a hilarious appearance on the Nov. 26 finale alongside pro partner Ezra Sosa.

Dancing alongside Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov to Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” Delvey was carried onto the stage while mouthing the lyrics, referencing her initial parting comment that she had taken away “nothing” from her time on the show.

Delvey, who sported her bedazzled ankle monitor on the show amid her ongoing deportation drama with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was the first celebrity to be eliminated from Season 33. Asked by co-host Julianne Hough what she would be taking away from her time on the competition Delvey famously replied, “Nothing.”

The shocking moment went viral, with Sosa mixing Delvey’s vocals into a mash-up of “I Have Nothing” on TikTok. The pro also ended up getting the word “nothing” tattooed on his back in a tribute to his first celebrity partner’s memorable response.

In the aftermath of her elimination drama, Delvey has stood by her response. The convicted con artist told Spelling on the Sept. 28 episode of her misSPELLING podcast that she responded that way to Hough, “Because that was the truth.”

“You guys told me what I’m supposed to do. I tried to do it and then I still was rejected. And I’m taking away nothing,” Delvey told the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. “This is what I’m taking away from it because your advice was worthless.”

“I really did not take away much from this experience,” she continued of her time on Dancing With the Stars. “I think I had to be on the defensive, especially after all the backlash that I received being cast on the show, even though the producers [tried] to defend me. And I think everyone on the cast was generally very nice to me. But in the end, I don’t know.”

Delvey added that she felt like she was being built up by producers to go on the season in “an attempt of an embarrassment for us to get eliminated before Eric [Roberts] or Reginald [VelJohnson] in a dancing competition,” but shrugged off the experience as “not that big of a deal” in the end.