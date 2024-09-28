Anna Delvey Calls 'Upsetting' 'DWTS' Elimination An Attempt to Embarrass Her

Anna Delvey made waves with her stint on Dancing With the Stars from the moment she was announced for the newest season. Her exit has garnered headlines throughout the week due to her response that she took "nothing" from the experience. According to Us Weekly, there seems to be a big reason for the reaction and Delvey makes clear that she didn't enjoy the experience.

"I thought, like, 'Well, they were building me up.' It's like, 'Well, only if you smile more, only if you do X, Y, Z, it's going to be so much better," Delvey said on the Misspelling podcast with Tori Spelling. "It felt like they put so much effort in trying to get me on the show and make me feel comfortable, just to eliminate me this early. I see it, yeah, like an attempt of an embarrassment for us to get eliminated before Eric [Roberts] or Reginald [VelJohnson] in a dancing competition. Even though in the end it's not that big of a deal."

Spelling and Delvey were the first two contestants eliminated from season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, though the former inmate seemed saltier over her exit. "It just felt a bit upsetting to me," she added. "It felt like a waste of time for me to do all this for them to just discard me so easily. I know the show was very excited to have me on, but the large part of the audience is not the people who would usually be excited about me in general."

Delvey also details the stresses and "negativity" she encountered during her first two weeks competing on the show. She also admitted that she never had "high expectations" for the show.

(Photo: Disney/Eric McCandless)

"I don't think I've done the worst job on the show," she said. "We got eliminated and people who were, I think, below us got to stay on the show and makes it a bit sus for a show that's called Dancing With the Stars, and not like Gossiping With the Stars or Making Friends With the Stars."

Delvey says that she had ballet training in Russia as a child, which lent her little success on the show. But she seems to feel like the show isn't too fair.