'Dancing With the Stars': Nelly Debuts Another New Pair of Dancing Shoes, and Fans Are Rolling

Nelly continues to steal the show on Dancing With the Stars. While it may not necessarily be because of his actual performance, the Atlanta rapper is drawing a lot of attention thanks to the rotation of dance shoes he has put on display through the first three weeks. He revealed yet another pair that caught the eye of judge Derek Hough, “By the way, I’m also starting to like these shoes.”

With his partner Daniella Karagach, Nelly dance the Foxtrot to “It’s Alright” from the upcoming Pixar movie, Soul. He received mostly positive reviews with a few critiques. Bruno Tonioli complimented him for executing a “proper slow Foxtrot” but did knock him for his shoulders. Carrie Ann Inaba, who also stole the show with her fashion choice on Disney Night, suggested he look to find a “breakout” routine, believing he’s been playing it a bit safe through his first few dances. All three judges gave the dance a score of 6 for a total of 18.

While his performance didn’t receive the high marks he would have hoped to have seen, his shoes did win over the Internet. Here are some of the best reactions to his latest choice of footwear.