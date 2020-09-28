'DWTS' Alum Tom Bergeron Day Drinks With Leah Remini Ahead of Disney Night

✖

Tom Bergeron is used to having quite the busy schedule around this time of years as the Dancing With the Stars host. That, of course, came to a shocking end near the end of summer when it was revealed he and co-host Erin Andrews would be cut from the program as the series decided to head in a new direction, which included the one-for-two replacement in Tyra Banks. With Bergeron no longer holding any hosting duties as his former show gears up for the always-popular Disney Night, it seems he’s living his best life.

The television personality was seen spending Monday day drinking with actress Leah Remini. The former King of Queens star wrote on Instagram, “What made me smile today? Day drinking with a good friend.” Bergeron also shared the photo on his own page as it appeared he was enjoying a Moscow Mule alongside Remini with her wine glass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Sep 28, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT

When news of ABC’s decision to remove Bergeron from a show that he hosted since its inception in 2005, the former host called his 28-season run “incredible: and one of “the most unexpected” gifts of his career. The cast changes came as the company decided to take a new creative direction. Bergeron was vocal shortly after his firing, sharing a reflective look back on his time on the show in an Instagram post. In it, he said it was “a story of friendships rather than shows.” He then made light of the news in a series of other posts, including joking about not getting back the monogrammed towels they received from the show with Andrews. He also shared a photo of himself reading a tabloid with the cover reading, “Why Tom Bergeron was really fired.”

The new season of Dancing With the Stars kicked off on Sept. 14 with a cast headlined by Nelly, A.J. McLean and Carole Baskin. The premiere also marked the debut of Banks as the host, which came with mixed reviews and mostly saw commenters voicing their disappointment in not seeing Bergeron and Andrews together on set. The first elimination saw former NBA star, Charles Oakley, pack his bags as Baskin saw herself survive thanks to the judges save.

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.