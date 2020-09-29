'DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba Dresses as Pink Princess in Wild Disney Night Outfit

Carrie Ann Inaba didn’t hold back in living her best princess life as part of Dancing With the Star’s Disney Night. On Monday’s episode, Inaba was seen rocking a pink princess look, which also included colored hair. Tyra Banks also got in on the Disney wardrobe, rocking a Minnie Mouse skirt and ears throughout the evening.

Inaba’s outfit certainly went over well with the fans as many viewers couldn’t stop complimenting the fashion choice on social media. During last year’s Disney Night, Inaba made headlines not for what she was wearing, but because of a fall she had during the episode. She was caught on camera falling out of her chair, but avoided any injury, even joking about the situation later on. As for the rest of the latest installment of Disney Night, the evening was filled with performances to some of the company’s most iconic movies, including The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. Skai Jackson kicked off the evening with a routine set to The Princess and the Frog’s “Almost There.” Carole Baskin also was revealed to be dancing to a fitting rendition of "Circle of Life."

Here are some of the best reactions to Inaba’s pink princess get-up during Monday’s special Disney Night.