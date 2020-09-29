'Dancing With the Stars': Carole Baskin Dresses in a Full Lion Costume for Disney Night

Carole Baskin may be well known for Tiger King, but she showcased her love for lions on Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars. More specifically, for the show's Disney night, Baskin (and her partner, Pasha Pashkov) donned a full lion costume for her Lion King routine. As you might have expected, DWTS viewers had a lot to say about Baskin's Disney-influenced look.

Fans have had a ton to say about Baskin being on the ABC competition ever since it was announced that she was a part of the cast. Interestingly enough, the Netflix personality actually avoided being the first celebrity eliminated from the competition. Baskin and former NBA star Charles Oakley both found themselves in the bottom two in the second episode of Season 29, which aired on Tuesday. In the end, with both Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba voting for her to stay, Baskin got another chance to strut her stuff on the dance floor. As a result, fans were treated to her Lion King-inspired routine on Monday, which was met with a pretty mixed reaction.

Based on the responses, DWTS fans were not afraid to share their exact thoughts on Baskin's lion costume. Scroll down to see some of those responses for yourself.