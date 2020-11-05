'Dancing With the Stars': Lindsay Arnold Reveals Newborn Daughter's Name

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold gave birth to her first child with husband Sam Cusick on Monday. Days after welcoming her daughter, the dancer revealed the name of her baby girl. As Us Weekly noted, Arnold has named her daughter Sage Jill Cusick. On Instagram, she explained how she and Cusick decided on their daughter's name and shared even more details about the birth.

Arnold explained in her caption, which came alongside an adorable photo of baby Sage, that she delivered her daughter via C-section a week early. "Our perfect little angel was born 8 days early on November 2nd, 2020 at 6:07 am," she wrote. "I woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 am at home in bed and contractions started immediately after. Sam and I grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital. Baby girl was still breech and I was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Nov 4, 2020 at 1:10pm PST

The dancer continued to express her gratitude for the medical team who helped deliver her daughter safely. She added, "I am so grateful for the incredible team of nurses and doctors who delivered our baby girl to us safe and sound. We could not be more in love with her and feel blessed beyond words to be her parents." As she continued to write in her caption, Sage's birth came exactly one year after her husband lost his mother. So, it was only fitting that the couple paid tribute to her with their little one's name. Arnold concluded, "She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sams beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick. Thank you all so much for the love and support you have sent our way."

As previously mentioned, it was originally reported on Monday that Arnold welcomed her first child. To announce the news, the DWTS pro took to Instagram to post a photo of herself, her husband, and her daughter at the hospital. "The most beautiful surprise on this very special day," she wrote. "Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well." She ended her caption by writing that there would be more details to come, but that she wanted to share a special photo of their growing family in the meantime.