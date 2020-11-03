'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Welcomes First Child

✖

Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed their first child on Monday as the Dancing With the Stars professional dancer announced the news with a special photo on her Instagram. Capturing the moment from the delivery room, Arnold posted a photo telling her fan that "the most beautiful surprise" had arrived on what she called a "special day."

She shared some details, including that both her and the baby are in good health after the C-section. Ever since she revealed in May that she was pregnant, many of her followers and her friends from the hit ABC dancing competition have been awaiting the big day for the 26-year-old, and that only amplified when the two had their gender reveal party later in the month. The baby comes just a few days after Halloween, which the couple was able to take in before heading to the hospital. Using her baby bump as a basketball, the couple celebrated with a basketball-themed couple costume with Arnold being a referee holding the ball. The timing works out just in time as Arnold had just shared with everyone the completed nursery three days before giving birth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Nov 2, 2020 at 3:50pm PST

Due to her pregnancy, Arnold was unable to compete on the current season of Dancing With the Stars. She has informed everyone of her plans of returning for a later season. The Utah native first joined the series on Season 16in 2013, partnering with boxer Victor Ortiz en route to an eighth place finish. She spent the next couple of seasons as a member of the dance troupe before returning as a partner in Season 21 with Alex Skarlatos and advancing all the way to a third place finish.

Arnold's run on the show has been filled with some impressive finishes ever since her first time in the top three. She finished second with David Ross, fourth with Wayne Morris of Boyz II Men and third with Calvin Johnson Jr. She eventually took home the Mirror Ball thanks to her partner Jordan Fisher in 2017. Her latest stint on the season was with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, a highly-controversial contestant who finished in sixth place.

To catch all of Arnold's former castmates, Dancing With the Stars airs every Monday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.