Pregnant 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Baby Is Breech at 31 Weeks

Lindsay Arnold is continuing to document her pregnancy as her due date approaches. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Sam Cusick, took to her Instagram Story Tuesday following a routine ultrasound, revealing that at 30-weeks along, her baby is breech.

After sharing a number of photos and videos prior to the ultrasound, Arnold, in a post-checkup update, gave fans the latest rundown. In a series of videos, the expectant mom revealed that her unborn daughter "is breech" and that they will have to "check her in a couple weeks to see if she flips back around, because we definitely don't want her head up for delivery." She joked that "it feels like she's doing flips every single day, so maybe she's just up and down all the time." Arnold said that despite this, her baby is "doing good, everything's good."

Ever since sharing the exciting news in May that she and Cusick are expecting daughter to be born in November, Arnold has been sharing her pregnancy with her fans. Along with sharing plenty of bumpdate photos alongside notes on her progress, Arnold, speaking on the Moms Like Us show, opened up about the early days of her pregnancy, which she admitted were anything but easy.

"Right now I'm at 21 weeks and I am feeling great," she told host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller In the City's Brianne Manz at the time. "I feel like the first twelve weeks, people don't joke, the first trimester is very tough. You don't feel like yourself. There's so many things changing. I had a bit of nausea. I was always tired."

Thankfully, Arnold isn't going through her first pregnancy alone, as fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson announced in July that she is expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister. Carson opened up to Entertainment Tonight about experiencing her pregnancy journey alongside Arnold, which she said has "been so fun. We've obviously known each other since we were about nine years old, so to do literally everything together has just been so special and I cannot wait to be mothers together."

Unsurprisingly, both Arnold and Carter decided to sit DWTS Season 29, which premiered Monday night. This will be the first child for Arnold and Cusick, who tied the knot back in 2015. The two were high school sweethearts before getting married in Arnold's hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah. Arnold’s bridal party included many of her DWTS co-stars, including Emma Slater, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, and Brittany Cherry.