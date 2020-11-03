'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares Breastfeeding Selfie Hours After Welcoming Baby Girl

✖

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold looks absolutely gorgeous just hours after giving birth. The dancer took to social media to share a sweet photo of her breastfeeding her newborn just hours after welcoming her baby girl. "Late nights with baby girl," the 26-year-old captioned her photo on Tuesday according to Us Weekly. "I love her so much. 1:47 a.m.."

On Monday, she and her husband Sam Cusick announced their exciting news, but have not yet revealed their daughters name. "The most beautiful surprise on this very special day," she captioned the photo on Instagram. "Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well. More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family." They ended with the hashtags "birth" and "csection."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Nov 2, 2020 at 3:50pm PST

Telling the outlet that for weeks she didn't feel like herself because her body was changing so much, she turned to fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd for some advice. "Ever since she had her baby, she's just been like, 'Lindsay [...] it is the biggest and most incredible thing that will ever happen to you. So don't be nervous. It's going to be incredible. It was cool to have that reassurance from her before and [...] now [she's like], 'If you need anything let me know.'"

The popular ABC dance competition has been very different for the pros, contestants, judges, everyone behind the scenes and the fans this season since the pandemic has played a huge role in how they produce their content. While everyone on and off the ballroom floor is use to a live in-studio audience, this season there's only been audience noises while fans are forced to strictly watch from home.

This week, Jeannie Mai had to withdraw her participation due to a medical emergency. The television host was hospitalized with epiglottitis, which is a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition. On Monday's episode, the series addressed Mai's departure when host Tyra Banks took some time at the beginning to explain that she would not be continuing. Mai then took to social media to address everything herself.

She started by saying she was "absolutely devastated" that her time on DWTS had to "end this way" before explaining exactly what happened. She ended by saying that she was so "thankful" to have had the opportunity to dance on the show calling it "hands down one of the best journeys of my life."