Jessie James Decker Would Not Take on 'Dancing With the Stars' Again

Country music star Jessie James Decker's Dancing With the Stars experience came to an end much earlier than her fans may have hoped. Decker, 34, still did well, making it to the special Michael Buble episode on Oct. 24. However, if the opportunity to return to the ballroom ever presented itself, Decker would turn it down.

"I don't think I would do it again," Decker told E! News on the 2022 Country Music Association Awards red carpet Wednesday night. "But I'll watch it now all the time! The kids are completely hooked now. But no, that was a one-time thing for me."

The "Lights Down Low" singer was paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten. The duo did well throughout their run and scored a 41/50 from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonini, and Buble. However, they did not get enough support from fans at home. The judges chose to save Trevor Donovan over Decker at the end of the show.

Decker described her DWTS experience as "really hard," but she felt good about making it as far as she did. "I feel like I would have missed it if I didn't make it as long as I did," Decker told E! News. "I made it seven out of the 10 weeks. For me, that was a long experience."

Her exit did give her and her husband Eric Decker more time to spend with their children during the holidays. They are parents to Vivianne, 8, Eric, 7, and Forrest, 4. "We'll be going straight to vacation right from there and celebrate Thanksgiving on vacation somewhere at a hotel... We've never done that before," Decker said, adding that they need some "beach time."

Eric told Entertainment Tonight last month he was "extremely proud" of Decker's performance on DWTS. "I mean, just watching behind the scenes... You see some of it a little bit in the package [they play on the show], but how much time she puts into it," Eric said. "The travel! One week she went from LA, she had a music video, to a show, to L.A., to Nashville, to Vegas, back to Nashville, back to L.A. It's just, like, it's crazy the amount of stuff she's doing."

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 is the show's first cycle on Disney+, which is streaming the series live Mondays, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. There are only six remaining duos: Wayne Brady and Witney Carson; Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas; Donovan and Emma Slater; Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart; Shangela and Gleb Savchenko; and Gabby Wingey and Val Chmerkovskiy. Vinny Guadagnin and Heidi D'Amelio were both eliminated during the Nov. 7 episode.