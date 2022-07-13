Eric Decker's 4-Year-Old Son Snaps NSFW Photos of Dad in the Shower

Eric Decker's son Forrest had some fun with his father on social media. The 4-year-old accidentally posted two nude photos of the former NFL player on Instagram this week. The now-deleted pictures show Forrest smiling for a selfie but to the left was his dad with his bare back — and the side of his butt — facing the camera. The photos were up for 30 minutes before Decker's wife, Jessie James Decker's friends texted her a screenshot, according to Page Six.

"I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don't go grab," the concerned friend told the country singer. Eric Decker went to his Instagram Story to address the photos and said he will need to keep a closer eye on his kids when they use his phone. "Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower," the former NFL wide receiver said.

Forrest isn't the only member of the family who has posted nude photos of his father. Back in March, Jessie James Decker posted a photo of her husband sitting by the pool in his birthday suit. And in the caption, Jessie wrote: "The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece. My man is 35 and aging like fine wine. Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I'm so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you."

Eric and Jessie got married in 2013 and have three children — Vivianne, 8 and Eric II, 6 along with Forrest. When Eric Decker got married he was in the prime of his NFL career. He played for the Denver Broncos at the time and had one of the best seasons in his career, catching 87 passes for 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns. Decker also helped the Broncos get to the Super Bowl, but the team lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the championship game.

The Broncos selected Decker in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In his career, Decker was a member of the Broncos, New York Jets, Tennesee Titans and New England Patriots in nine years. He finished his career with 439 receptions for 5,816 yards and 54 touchdowns.