'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Reality TV Personality

After two heartbreaking exits last week, Dancing With the Stars returned with a night of dances set to Michael Bublé songs on Monday night's episode. At the end of the night, another couple was ousted. Scroll on for spoilers on who was sent home from the Disney+ series (which left ABC before this ongoing season).

The bottom two were Trevor Donovan (with pro partner Emma Slater) and Jessie James Decker (Alan Bersten). After a tight judge's vote, Decker and Bersten were eliminated.

As noted, the Eric & Jessie: Game On star's exit follows last week's departures of Joseph Baena (and pro partner Daniella Karagach) and Selma Blair (Sasha Farber). Previously, weatherman Sam Champion (Cheryl Burke) Charlie's Angels actress Cheryl Ladd (Louis van Amstel), Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Teresa Giudice (Pasha Pashkov) and Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis (Peta Murgatroyd) were knocked out of the competition.

The remaining celebrities and pros who remain are: Wayne Brady (Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Heidi D'Amelio (Artem Chigvintsev), Vinny Guadagnino (Koko Iwasaki), Jordin Sparks (Brandon Armstrong), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko), Trevor Donovan (Emma Slater), Daniel Durant (Britt Stewart) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy).

As noted, Dancing With the Stars is now a Disney+ exclusive and no longer airs on ABC. The live broadcast becomes available at 8 p.m. ET each Monday night. Episodes are then posted on the platform after the livestream ends.