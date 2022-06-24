Jessie James Decker Says She's Struggling With Depression in Emotional Statement

Jessie James Decker is opening up about her mental health. The 34-year-old singer went to Instagram to post a message about struggling with anxiety and depression. Decker said it's something she has struggled with "these past couple years."

"It's up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows," Decker said. "The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles."

"I have also always felt a duty to make people smile and happy or laugh and always be that bubbly girl. I have a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredible loving tock of a husband. But I have definitely struggled these past couple years. My anxiety has gotten worse, my self-esteem, my confidence."

Decker, who married former NFL star Eric Decker in 2013, went on to say that she has been "battling body image issues" and there will be times when she would "just break down and cry." Jessie James Decker also mentioned that she has "been struggling with the challenges I face in my career" but has been battling that because of her work on TV and social media.

"I feel like I'm constantly in a bottle with the rest of the industry to prove to them that I'm not just a TV personality or an influencer because that has outshined my music," Decker, who has released three studio albums, said in the Instagram post. "As a woman in 2022, I don't understand why I can't have a family publish books, own a fashion brand, be an influencer and do TV without being questioned if I take my musical career seriously because I've chosen to dream big."

Decker went on to reveal that she had "family issues a couple years ago" which she continues to struggle with today. She ended the message with some encouraging words. "I know I'm not alone," she stated. And I wanted to know you are not alone too. I'm working through it and navigating daily on how to deal." In October of last year, Decker released an extended play called The Woman I've Become. And in April of this year, the reality tv personality performed "American the Beautiful" at WWE's WrestleMania 38.