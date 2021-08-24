Jessie James Decker Sizzles in a Bikini After 'Hurtful' Body-Shaming Comments

✖

Jessie James Decker is strutting her stuff on the beach after calling out body-shaming trolls. The "Should Have Known Better" artist, 33, posed in a colorful bikini with husband Eric Decker as they took time on the beach Sunday with their three kids — Vivianne, 7, Eric, 5, and Forrest, 3.

"Eric wanted to celebrate my new song coming out, so he said let’s go down to the gulf and enjoy some sunshine, family, food and beach time," Decker wrote in the caption, advising her followers to look in the background to see "the babies heading to get more buckets of water to fill in the hole they dug up for Bubby to lay in."

When one of the former reality star's followers commented she and her husband "look ripped," Decker responded that she had been "putting in extra time at the gym," adding, "I joined the YMCA too. Feels good!!!!!" The country singer shared last month on social media that she had discovered people body-shaming her on a Reddit page, which was incredibly "hurtful" to her.

"So, I’ve always been pretty confident in myself and I’m not perfect. I’ve always fluctuated with my weight up and down, but I have to admit that I’ve recently been sent a Reddit page that rips me apart on a daily basis," she shared. "They’re talking about how apparently fat I’ve gotten, and how boxy and how terrible my body looks. And they’re accusing me of editing my body and all these things. It’s pretty awful and I can’t believe this is still happening in the world — that people are doing this.”

Decker added that she was "very shocked" by what people were saying and that it made her question if something was "wrong" with her. "It is hurtful. I’m such a strong and confident person and I always have been, but it does hurt my heart a little that people are ripping every little thing about me apart," she continued. "It’s mean. It’s bullying. And it’s not OK, and I hope my daughter doesn’t grow up in a world where people do this to her because it’s wrong and I think we all need to do better."