Country Music Singer Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31

Jessie James Decker is taking to the dance floor for Dancing With the Stars Season 31. The "Not In Love With You" singer, 34, will compete alongside pro dancer Alan Bersten, 28, as the two vie for the Mirrorball trophy in the upcoming season of the Disney+ competition show premiering Sept. 19.

After the cast announcement during Thursday's Good Morning America, Decker took to Instagram to share her excitement at the news, posting a photo of the two smiling for the camera. "Let's do this @alanbersten !!!! So excited to be part of @dancingwiththestars season 31," she captioned the shot. "Ahhhh I can't stop smiling!!!!!!" Sharing a similarly smiley photo to his own Instagram, Bersten wrote, "Introducing my season 31 partner @jessiejamesdecker !!! I'm so excited. This is gonna be such an incredible season of @dancingwiththestars on @disneyplus."

Competing alongside Decker and Bersten this season are the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor Joseph Baena and partner Daniella Karagach, actress Selma Blair and partner Sasha Farber, Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson, Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York's weather anchor Sam Champion, and partner Cheryl Burke, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas, The D'Amelio Show's Heidi D'Amelio and partner Artem Chigvintsev, Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino and his partner Koko Iwasaki, 90210 actor Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater, CODA star Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and partner Pasha Pashkov, Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd and partner Louis van Amstel, Sex and the City star Jason Lewis and partner Peta Murgatroyd, drag queen Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko, singer Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong, and The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Season 31 is being judged by Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, and Season 19 Mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribeiro will join Tyra Banks as a co-host for the first season. Dancing With the Stars' move to Disney+ makes the former ABC series the first live series to debut on the streaming platform. Dancing With the Stars Season 31 premieres Monday, Sept. 19 on Disney+.