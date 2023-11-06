'Dancing With the Stars' to Host Special Taylor Swift Night for Season 32

Swifties are going to want to make sure they have a blank space in their calendar later this month, as the remaining contestants on Dancing With the Stars Season 32 will have to shake it off to earn the prized Len Goodman Mirroball Trophy. Now several eliminations into the current season, ABC announced Monday that the Tuesday, Nov. 21 episode will be "A Celebration of Taylor Swift."

The enchanting night, seemingly straight out of fans' wildest dreams, will see the six couples still competing dancing to songs from Swift's lengthy music catalogue, which spans 17 years and 10 studio albums, not including rerecords. The dance styles and songs the couples will perform will be revealed at a later date, though "Mirrorball," from the singer's eighth studio album, folklore, seems like a given. Joining judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba for the evening will be guest judge Mandy Moore, a longstanding DWTS choreographer and lead choreographer of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour. According to ABC, Moore will offer her "Taylor-made" critiques.

It’s been a long time coming…join us for A Celebration of Taylor Swift, live November 21 on @ABCNetwork and @DisneyPlus! Stream on @Hulu. #DWTSxTaylorSwift @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/DxQtCR7TkN — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 6, 2023

"A Celebration of Taylor Swift," which will air a night after the Monday Night Football game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs (the team Travis Kelce plays for) at home against the Philadelphia Eagles airs on ABC, will mark just the latest connection the multi-Grammy award-winning singer has to the hit dancing competition. Swift previously appeared on Dancing With the Stars multiple times. To celebrate the release of her third studio album Speak Now, Swift in 2010 appeared on the show for a performance of "Mine" and her "Fearless" track "White Horse." In total, Swift has performed on Seasons 9, 11, and 15.

Currently, the eight remaining couples are: Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong, and Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. That number will dwindle to six by Nov. 21. When the competition hosts its "A Celebration of Taylor Swift" night, fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones. Live viewer votes will then be combined with the judges' scores to decide which couples are at risk of elimination.

Dancing With The Stars can’t stop, won’t stop moving. And this time it’s through the eras. Tune in on November 21st at 8pm EST on @ABCNetwork and @Disneyplus for A Celebration of Taylor Swift. 💃🕺✨ #DWTSxTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/qZxusaMJqU — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 6, 2023

Dancing With the Stars returned for its 32nd season on Sept. 24, airing live on Tuesdays on ABC and streaming on Disney+. The current season is co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, who stepped in following Tyra Banks' exit. This season's eliminations so far have included Matt Walsh, Mauricio Umansky, Mira Sorvino, Tyson Beckford, and Jamie Lynn Spears. Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.