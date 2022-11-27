'Dancing With the Stars' Finalist Gabby Windey Open to Dating Fellow Contestant

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey did not win the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With the Stars last week, but she may have met a new man. After getting fun and flirty with Vinny Guadagnino on social media, Windey admitted she would go on a date with the Jersey Shore star, who also competed on DWTS Season 31. Windey, 31, is single after she and Erich Schwer called off their engagement.

After the DWTS finale aired on Disney+ on Nov. 21, Windey told Us Weekly she "would" date Guadagnino, 35, "at this point." She said she could "use a pick me up" after finishing in second place behind Charli D'Amelio. "She likes food," Val Chmerkovskiy, who was Windey's pro dance partner, chimed in.

Windey and Guadagnino weren't randomly linked by fans. The two competitors caught everyone's attention with a flirty exchange on Instagram. "Good job Baby mamma," Guadagnino wrote on Instagram when Windey celebrated reaching the DWTS finals. "My main man," Windey replied.

After that back-and-forth made headlines, Windey tried to push the brakes on a potential romantic relationship. "I mean, we're friends. We were on [Dancing With the Stars] together," she said on the Nov. 18 episode of Chicks in the Office. "Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere."

Windey said the frenzy their comments created was "hilarious" to see. "All of a sudden... everybody's blowing up in the comments," Windey said, before joking that she was ready to be a "Guido in training." Chmerkovskiy also added, "It was an inside joke that got away."

Windey and Schwer got engaged at the end of The Bachelorette Season 19 in September. However, there were signs of trouble in paradise during the early weeks of DWTS Season 31 when Windey was seen without her engagement ring. Their engagement also got off to a rocky start when text messages he sent to an ex-girlfriend appeared to hint that Schwer broke up with the woman just to get on The Bachelorette. Schwer also had a blackface scandal.

On Nov. 4, an insider told E! News the engagement was over. "She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," the source said. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."

Although Windey did not win DWTS, she is still a member of the show's family. She signed up to join the 2023 tour as a co-host, meaning she is planning to appear at every stop. Guadagnino, Daniel Durant, D'Amelio, and her mother, Heidi D'Amelio, have signed on to appear on select dates. The tour begins on Jan. 6 at MGM National Harbor in Maryland and ends on March 12 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.