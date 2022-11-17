'Dancing With the Stars': Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino Get Flirty

Gabby Windey is getting a little extra support from her fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Vinny Guadagnino following The Bachelorette star's split from fiancé Erich Schwer. After securing her place in the Season 31 finals of the Disney+ dance competition Monday, Windey took to Instagram to share a clip of her semifinals performance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

"We're going to finale!!!!!" she wrote on the post Tuesday. "I'm filled with so many different emotions – excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end. Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!" In the comments, Guadagnino wrote, "Good job Baby mamma," to which Windey replied, "My main man."

The same day, the Jersey Shore star dropped a snap of himself on Instagram which he captioned, "stop looking for the one...be the one, and let them all come to you." Windey quickly commented, "Omw [on my way]," leading fans to wonder if there was some kind of flirtation going on between the reality TV stars.

Windey's flirty comments with Guadagnino came just one day after she confirmed her breakup with Schwer, to whom she got engaged during the September final of The Bachelorette Season 19. "The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren't each other's best match." Windey explained during Monday's episode of DWTS.

Schwer also addressed the end of his short-lived engagement on Instagram. "A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby," Schwer wrote on his Story Tuesday. "The reality is that we ultimately were not each others [sic] people – it's hard when there isn't one thing to put your finger on. We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I'm grateful we did. I would never take it back."

Schwer clarified he had no hard feelings for his ex, calling her "an amazing person" and saying he "hopes she gives them hell" in the DWTS finale. "I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes and I continue to better myself everyday [sic]." He concluded his post, "I am hoping to take this time with my family and loves ones and focus on myself. I have been working hard these past few months and I'm excited to share with y'all eventually."