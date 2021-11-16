‘Dancing With the Stars’ Double Elimination Leads to Heartbreaking Exits

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is almost set to come to an end. Given that the finale is a week away, the show had to eliminate two celebrities during the course of the night. Viewers first had to say goodbye to Melora Hardin. Then, the judges had to decide whether Amanda Kloots or Suni Lee would nab the last spot in the finale. They ended up choosing to save Kloots, sending Lee home.

Host Tyra Banks revealed that Hardin came in last after tallying up viewers’ votes and the judges’ scores and was subsequently eliminated. The judges were left to decide who else would make it through to the finale between Kloots and Lee. They unanimously decided to keep Kloots. The finale will come down to JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, Cody Rigsby, and Kloots.

This week’s double elimination comes one week after the ABC show eliminated two competitors. During the previous episode, Banks first revealed that Olivia Jade Giannulli would be going home after coming in last place in both viewers’ votes and judges’ scores. It was up to the judges to decide who else would be going home out of the bottom two, which featured Hardin and Jimmie Allen. By a unanimous vote, the judges kept Hardin around in the competition, sending the country singer home.

While there was much discourse about Giannulli’s elimination, fans have turned their attention to her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, due to his comments about his DWTS future. After their elimination, the professional dancer told Entertainment Tonight that he would likely be taking a step back from the show. He told the publication, “I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season? Probably. Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with.”

He was then asked if there could be anything to change his mind, and he continued, “Life is dynamic.” Chmerkovskiy went on to say that there are no “burned bridges” with the show, adding, “I hope I’ve served the show and this show has definitely changed my life, so it’s mutually love and we’ll see what happens in the future.” Chmerkovskiy has been with DWTS for some time now. He joined the competition in 2006 as part of the troupe. The professional would go on to win the Mirrorball Trophy twice, in 2015 alongside Rumer Willis and once again in 2016 with Laurie Hernandez. Season 30 saw him going head to head against his wife, Jenna Johnson, a fellow pro dancer who was paired with JoJo Siwa.