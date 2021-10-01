‘Dancing With the Stars’: Cody Rigsby Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After Partner Cheryl Burke’s Diagnosis

Days after his partner Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19, Dancing With the Stars contestant Cody Rigsby has also tested positive for coronavirus. Rigsby made the. announcement on social media, telling his 934,000 followers that this is his second time to be hit with the virus –– though, this time he’s caught a breakthrough case after being fully vaccinated.

“I have really mild symptoms: Congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough,” Cody said. “But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and antibodies working—we’re super grateful for that.” The fitness trainer continued, adding that his future on the show right now is still being determined. “We’re still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient with that answer,” he said.

After informing everyone that he would be taking some time off from work, he thanked everyone who reached out to check on his well-being. “I appreciate all your support and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready,” Rigsby closed. The diagnosis doesn’t come as a shock. Just days prior, Rigsby’s partner professional dancer Cheryl Burke revealed she also tested positive and wouldn’t be able to participate in the dancing competition. Instead of the dancers performing live, the judges were forced to base their scores off one of the duo’s rehearsal videos.

“I just feel so bad for Cody—I feel like I’m letting him down,” she said at the time. “I just feel like s–t, to be quite honest, and it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show is tomorrow.” Burke spoke with E! following the Monday night episode, telling people that she had no idea how she came in contact with the virus. She also added that she felt shame over the situation and the fallout. “There was a lot of shame behind it for some reason, disappointed, sad, just hopeless, because you can’t really control the situation,” she explained.