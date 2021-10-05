‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Praise Cody Rigsby’s Remote Performance, Bash Judges’ Score

Dancing With the Stars‘ Britney Spears tribute episode included something that has never been attempted before in the show’s 30-season history. Not only did Peleton trainer Cody Rigsby and pro dancer Cheryl Burke have to perform remotely, but they also had to dance in two separate locations after they both tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID last week. They did as best they could under the circumstances, and Rigsby’s fans thought he did much better than the judges did.

Rigsby and Burke attempted a Jazz dance to Spears’ “Gimme More.” In the pre-dance segment, Rigsby made it clear that he was not going to let the coronavirus stop him from paying tribute to his idol, Spears. The clip included footage of Rigsby setting up cameras and how the pair rehearsed for the dance from afar. During the dance, Burke had a fan set up to keep her hair blowing, while Rigsby added a fedora to his look.

After the dance, the judges noted how difficult it was to really judge their performance. “It’s very difficult to judge, especially the sync, because when the shapes are not exactly on the same plane, your eye tends to leap from one to the other,” Bruno Tonioli explained. “And I know you’re both good! I love you, but… it’s a very, very good effort!” Carrie Ann Inaba was disappointed because “it wasn’t as great as I knew you could be.” In the end, the three judges awarded Rigsby and Burke an 18/30 score. Some of Rigsby’s fans disagreed with the score. Scroll on to see how people responded to the performance.

‘That’s some BS’

“They really gonna act like Cody and Chery’s dance wasn’t amazing when they both danced with covid, live and from separate locations? Three 6s really? I’m not even a big fan of them but that’s some BS,” one fan wrote.

‘The judges are too strict on certain people’

“Cheryl and Cody were great. The judges are too strict on certain people and on others they’re scoring too easy. Sixes were not fair to this team,” one viewer noted.

‘How dare they do that to Cody’

“I’m real pissed off at these judges on #DWTS for scoring @CodyRigsby and @CherylBurke SO low! That dance was beyond amazing,” one fan wrote. “How dare they do that to Cody on Britney night! #BooCrew is voting until the world ends.”

‘Need to know why the judges literally hate Cody’

“Need to know why the judges literally hate Cody Rigsby with a fiery passion,” one viewer wrote.

‘Cody Rigsby is good’

“Cody Rigsby is good. I kinda like this split screen performance. I feel bad for them that covid is ruining their weeks,” one fan wrote.

‘Cody Rigsby deserved better’

“Cody Rigsby deserved better,” a viewer tweeted. “He had THE BEST dance of the night and no one wanted this night more than him.”