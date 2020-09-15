'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Demand Tom Bergeron Return as Host During Season Premiere
Tom Bergeron might be able to laugh about leaving Dancing With The Stars, but his fans are still demanding he come back. Monday night's Season 29 premiere was the first-ever episode of the series without Bergeron as co-host, since Tyra Banks was hired to help shake things up. Banks may be a seasoned television host, but fans still missed Bergeron's witty sense of humor introducing each dance.
Bergeron has co-hosted every season of Dancing With The Stars since it launched 15 years ago and began co-hosting with Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews in 2014. In July, Bergeron shockingly revealed on Twitter that ABC did not ask him to return for Season 29. ABC confirmed Bergeron and Andrews left so producers could take the show in a "new creative direction." Since exiting, Bergeron has poked fun at DWTS, even calling the show "Footwork with the Famous" on his social media profiles.
Banks has also been respectful since taking over as host. During a recent interview with reporters, the former America's Got Talent host said ABC began talks about her joining before protests against racial injustice and her hiring had nothing to do with ABC wanting to bring in more diversity. "I've created TV shows, I've hosted Emmy-winning shows. I'm capable. I've always loved having the wind in my face. It doesn't bother me," Banks said of the criticism. "My job is to endear America to this show they know and love. I'm going to bring excitement and oomph. I'm confident we're going to show people a good time."
This show is not about you, it's not America's Next Top Model. Ugh. I miss @Tom_Bergeron. #dwts— Amy Pali (@amypali) September 15, 2020
DWTS Season 29 also features a new judge. Former pro dancer Derek Hough is filling in for Len Goodman, who was unable to leave England due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba are returning as judges, though. The celebrity contestants are Monica Aldama, Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Charles Oakley, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause and Johnny Weir.prevnext
First time in years I won’t be watching #DWTS. The show has been going downhill for years, and died for good when they fired Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.
You’re welcome in advance for no tweets.— Corey Cohen #RegisterToVote (@CoreyECohen) September 15, 2020
@DancingABC already, I am mad. @Tom_Bergeron was never this scripted. I am gonna be pissy the whole 1st episode 😒— My best friend's a 4-legged Pirate🗽👊🏾👊🏼👊🏿💙 (@ElleSansMerci) September 15, 2020
Bring back @Tom_Bergeron. Someone needs to tell Tyra this isnt the Tyra show. Urgh watched every season and 5 min in its ALL about her 🤪 #dwts— Heather Donovan (@HeatherluvsJBJ) September 15, 2020
@DancingABC I miss @Tom_Bergeron & @ErinAnsrews. This may be the 1st season I won't watch. I haven't missed a season yet. But this could be it.— Carol Grow Johnk (@IowaGrateful) September 15, 2020
Back to you Tom Bergeron.#DancingWiththeStars pic.twitter.com/LNYC9yLF4m— Galen (@Galen_Rex) September 15, 2020