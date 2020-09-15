'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Demand Tom Bergeron Return as Host During Season Premiere

Tom Bergeron might be able to laugh about leaving Dancing With The Stars, but his fans are still demanding he come back. Monday night's Season 29 premiere was the first-ever episode of the series without Bergeron as co-host, since Tyra Banks was hired to help shake things up. Banks may be a seasoned television host, but fans still missed Bergeron's witty sense of humor introducing each dance.

Bergeron has co-hosted every season of Dancing With The Stars since it launched 15 years ago and began co-hosting with Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews in 2014. In July, Bergeron shockingly revealed on Twitter that ABC did not ask him to return for Season 29. ABC confirmed Bergeron and Andrews left so producers could take the show in a "new creative direction." Since exiting, Bergeron has poked fun at DWTS, even calling the show "Footwork with the Famous" on his social media profiles.

Banks has also been respectful since taking over as host. During a recent interview with reporters, the former America's Got Talent host said ABC began talks about her joining before protests against racial injustice and her hiring had nothing to do with ABC wanting to bring in more diversity. "I've created TV shows, I've hosted Emmy-winning shows. I'm capable. I've always loved having the wind in my face. It doesn't bother me," Banks said of the criticism. "My job is to endear America to this show they know and love. I'm going to bring excitement and oomph. I'm confident we're going to show people a good time."