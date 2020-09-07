'Dancing With the Stars': Everything Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Have Said About Their Controversial Exits 

In just one week, another batch of celebrities will be competing for the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With The Stars, but things will look very different, and it's not just because of the coronavirus pandemic. Season 29 will be the first in the show's history without co-host Tom Bergeron and its first since 2014 without co-host Erin Andrews. The two stars have become the faces of the franchise, alongside judges Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Carrie Ann Inaba. Since they were pushed out, both Andrews and Bergeron have commented on having one less job this fall. ABC's shocking decision to move on from Bergeron and Andrews was announced on July 13. The network said Bergeron will "forever be part" of the show's family, but they are looking to take the how in a "new creative direction" and thanked him for his work. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," ABC's statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show." When DWTS premieres on Monday, Sept. 14, it will be America's Next Top Model star Tyra Banks hosting. Tonioli, Inaba, and Goodman are all returning though, and Derek Hough will be back in an unknown role. The competitors are Monica Aldama, Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Charles Oakley, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause, and Johnny Weir. Before they all compete, here is a look at everything Bergeron and Andrews have said about leaving.

Tom Bergeron breaks the news (Photo: David Livingston , Getty) Bergeron broke the news about his departure himself on July 13. Out of the blue, he tweeted he was leaving the show. "Just informed [DWTS] will be continuing without me," the beloved host wrote. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Erin Andrews breaks her silence (Photo: ABC / Eric McCandless) Andrews shared a statement with fans on July 14. "Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons," the Fox Sports broadcaster wrote. "Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."

Bergeron's hilarious response to Tyra Banks' hiring (Photo: Eric McCandless, Getty) Leaving DWTS provided Bergeron with more joke material for the summer. On July 15, after ABC announced Tyra Banks was going to replace him, he joked, "I guess I won't be getting back my monogrammed towels." "You got towels?" Andrews replied. Coincidentally, both Banks and Bergeron have the same initials!

Bergeron has no plans to retire View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron) on Jul 16, 2020 at 4:03pm PDT Bergeron shared an amazing photo with the legendary Dick Van Dyke on Instagram on July 16. In the caption, he reflected on his career, and assured his fans he has no plans on retiring from television. "My 'career,' which only seems to have a logical progression when viewed in hindsight, is, to me, a story of friendships rather than shows," Bergeron wrote. "And if, in the course of making those friends, one of them happens to be someone you've idolized since childhood, you damn well better realize how blessed you are. To all of you friends I've yet to meet, thank you for your kind words this week. I'm humbled. And now, overwhelmed by your flattery, very likely impossible to live with."

The new creative direction had nothing to do with race, Bergeron said (Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) After ABC announced Banks as the next host, some fans speculated that the network made the move to add diversity to the show. Bergeron and later Banks herself told fans this was not the case. "Hadn't planned to say any more about my departure yet but, as a supporter of the @Blklivesmatter movement, I can assure you that wasn't the reason," Bergeron told a fan on Instagram. Banks told reporters she began talks with ABC long before the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests began and pointed to her years of experience as a television host.

Bergeron is 'humbled' by the fan support (Photo: Eric McCandless via Getty Images) Bergeron has seen an outpouring of support from fans who have watched him host DWTS for 15 years. In August, he thanked fans for their support. "I have read them and I have been truly humbled," he tweeted on Aug. 5. "Whenever I looked into the camera's lens, regardless of which show I was hosting, I imagined a connection with a single person; not a mass audience. It appears the connection was made. You can't beat that."