Tom Bergeron Pokes Fun at 'Dancing With the Stars' in His New Twitter Bio

Tom Bergeron continues to show his famous sense of humor when it comes to being fired from Dancing With the Stars. After news broke earlier this month that Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews had been let go from the ABC dance competition show, Bergeron changed his Twitter bio to include some subtle shade at his former employers. While his description used to read, "TV Host, Author, Recovering Mime," it now reads, "Former Co-Host of 'Footwork With the Famous.'"

On July 13, Bergeron broke the news that he would not be returning to the ballroom after 28 seasons hosting, tweeting the disappointing information with a signature quip. "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," he wrote. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Soon after, ABC issued a statement confirming Bergeron's tweet and revealing that Andrews had also been cut. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement read "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Since then, Bergeron has been making his social media followers laugh with his jokes about being fired, tweeting last week a photo of himself reading a tabloid featuring the headline "Why Tom Bergeron was REALLY fired" and looking completely enraptured by the "enlightening" news.

Who says grocery shopping isn’t enlightening? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Rhzh7VDyoS — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 30, 2020

Tyra Banks will be replacing Bergeron and Andrews, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats." After her casting announcement, Bergeron quipped on Twitter that because they have the same initials, "I guess I won't be getting back my monogrammed towels."