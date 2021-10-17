Dancing With the Stars‘ Disney Week ended on Tuesday with a surprising double elimination. Real-life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were sent home without controversy, but the elimination of The Bachelor star Matt James and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold frustrated fans at home. James and Arnold were eliminated thanks to a technicality because the judges did not unanimously pick a duo to save.

At the end of Tuesday’s episode, judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba both voted to save James and Arnold. Derek Hough and Len Goodman wanted to save The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong. Since Hough, Tonioli, and Inaba did not chose to save the same team, Goodman’s choice stayed because he is the lead judge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are no ties in Dancing With the Stars, so Goodman played the tie-breaker, host Tyra Banks explained. “It will be up to the judges to save one of the bottom two couples and keep them in this competition,” Banks said, notes Us Weekly. “If the first three judges are divided, then Len, as our head judge, will cast the deciding vote.”

Although Banks explained the rules, fans were still frustrated on Twitter. It also did not help that James and Arnold scored a 31/40 for their dance to “Jungle,” a point better than Moore and Armstrong. Scroll on for a look at the responses to James’ elimination. DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



‘Len should not have gotten the final save’

“The judges were not ‘undecided’ until Len voted for Kenya. It was 2-1 for Matt. When [Len] voted for Kenya, making it 2-2 they should’ve just sent home the person who had the lowest amount. That would’ve been the FAIR way. Len should not have gotten the final save,” one fan tweeted.

‘Confused about the judges save’

“Confused about the judges save. If Matt got 2 votes and Kenya got 1, how did Len’s 1 vote save Kenya?? (Not that I think Matt deserved to stay over her just very confused),” one viewer wrote.

‘What’s the point of having us vote?’

“What’s the point of having us vote if Len has the final say anyways??? That was not a tie breaker! Len had no respect for Matt since the beginning and tonight it showed,” one fan asked.

‘Matt & Lindsay should be brought back’

https://twitter.com/TresLuisRuelas/status/1448603966170873856?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“On Tuesday’s show, Matt & Lindsay had 2 votes & Kenya had 1 vote. All 3 judges werepresent on the show & Len’s vote created a Tie & wasn’t a tie-breaker. Matt & Lindsay should be brought back on the show,” one fan wrote.

‘I wish they stayed’

https://twitter.com/crownofgold_/status/1448377827846393867?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Yes Matt James did get screwed – Someone said Len does not like Bachelor Nation cast always coming on the show- that is why he kept Kenya,” one person wrote. It is true that the past two DWTS winners were Bachelorette stars. This will be the first season since 2018 without a Bachelor-related winner.

‘Why is everyone confused?’

https://twitter.com/tIkingtothemoon/status/1448286004578856962?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Why is everyone confused about Len’s vote. If he voted Matt, then it would be 3-1. If he voted Kenya, its 2-2 but his vote is the deciding vote – so Kenya stays. Not complicated,” one viewer who understood the situation noted.