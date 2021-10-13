‘DWTS’: Disney Week Ends in Shocking Double Elimination

Dancing With the Stars‘ Disney week continued on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Disney magic ran out for two of the celebrities by the end of the episode, as host Tyra Banks announced that there would be a double elimination. Banks first shared that the couple that received the fewest amounts of votes would be eliminated immediately, revealing that Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess got the boot.

Then, it was between Matt James and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, and Kenya Moore and her partner, Brandon Armstrong. The judges had to share who they would like to save. Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save James. Derek Hough voted to save Moore, which meant that Len Goodman was the deciding vote. He saved Moore, meaning that James and Arnold were sent home.

Cobra Kai star Martin Kove, who was partnered with Britt Stewart, was the first eliminated celebrity from this season. The subsequent week, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, were eliminated. While there was some speculation that one of the contestants would be revealed at the end of Disney Heroes night, Banks surprised both the celebrities and viewers by sharing that they would all be able to showcase their villainous routines the following episode.

Interestingly enough, ahead of this week’s new DWTS episodes, it was rumored by some Bravo-centric accounts that Moore would be leaving. On Sept. 29, TMZ reported that Bravo was making the reality star choose between RHOA and DWTS. The publication reported that months before Moore signed on for Season 30 of DWTS, she ran the idea past the production company behind RHOA and they had no issue with her doing the show. However, when she did sign on, Bravo allegedly came to Moore to ask her to choose either RHOA or DWTS.

Bravo reportedly agreed to let Moore do the show under the condition that her time filming would not be chronicled on the upcoming season of RHOA. She would be heading right back to Atlanta to film the new season of the Bravo series. Given that supposed ultimatum, some have since speculated that Moore made a “deal” of sorts with the producers of DWTS to have an early exit so that she could return to Atlanta to film RHOA. Of course, this was simply speculation and, ultimately, it did not come to pass as Moore was saved from elimination.

The remaining cast of Season 30 includes Suni Lee, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, The Miz, and Jimmie Allen. This season also sees the return of head judge Len Goodman to the ballroom. Goodman was forced to miss out on judging duties for Season 29 due to COVID-19, as he was based in the United Kingdom. The full panel includes Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.