'Dancing With the Stars': Disney Night Ends in Shock Elimination

Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars has ended with yet another couple going home. The dancing series celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company in true Disney fashion. The remaining couples danced to some beloved Disney songs from throughout the years while dressed the part as well. While it was a truly magical night, and there were some miracles in the ballroom, Tinker Bell's pixie dust wasn't able to be sprinkled on every couple.

Spoilers ahead!

It came down between Adrian Peterson (and his partner, Britt Stewart), Barry Williams (and his partner, Peeta Murgatroyd), and Lele Pons (and her partner, Brandon Armstrong). Adrian and Britt ended up getting eliminated. The couple danced the Viennese Waltz to a beautiful rendition of "Baby Mine" from Dumbo. They got praise from all three judges and scored a 21 out of 30. Combined with fan votes, it just wasn't enough to keep them in the competition, unfortunately. Stewart previously told PopCulture.com how disappointed she was when she and Peterson were in the bottom two for just the second week. Even despite the improvement, support from fans didn't come through.

Mauricio Umansky (Emma Slater), Mira Sorvino (Gleb Savchenko), Williams (Murgatroyd), Jason Mraz (Daniella Karagach), Pons (Armstrong), Alyson Hannigan (Sasha Farber), Harry Jowsey (Rylee Arnold), Xochitl Gomez (Val Chmerkovskiy), Ariana Madix (and Pasha Pashkov), and Charity Lawson (Artem Chigvintsev) are the remaining contestants on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. The amount of stars is gradually dwindling down to the best of the best. At this point, it is still anyone's game. Fans will want to keep supporting their favorites because without a judge's save, who knows what could happen and who could be going home next.

Next week there will be a tribute to late and longtime judge Len Goodman. Confirmed former pros returning for the special tribute include Maks Chmerkovskiy, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Tony Dovolani, Anna Trebunskaya, Edyta Śliwińska, Karina Smirnoff, Louis Van Amstel, and Mark Ballas. It's going to be an emotional night, but the competition is getting more intense. So emotions will definitely be all over the place as the remaining couples vie for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Be sure to tune in on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on both ABC and Disney+ to see more dances and who could end take home the trophy.