'Dancing With the Stars': Britt Stewart Addresses Last Week's Disappointing Ranking With Adrian Peterson (Exclusive)

Britt Stewart is opening up about last week's close Dancing With the Stars elimination. The 32nd season of the dancing series has gotten rid of the judges' save, meaning that it is mostly all up to the fans to decide who leaves the ballroom at the end of the night on top. Week 2 saw a "shocker" elimination when former Nickelodeon star Jamie Lynn Spears was eliminated, along with her partner, Alan Bersten. As the other half of the bottom two with her celebrity partner, Adrian Peterson, Stewart exclusively tells PopCulture.com that "it was very unfortunate with the results last week, especially because I really felt that Adrian had progressed significantly from our Week 1 dance."

For Latin Night last week, the couple did the Samba and only came out with just 15 out of 30. Two other couples got a 15, which was the second-lowest score of the night. The score was lower than their first week, which got 18. Despite the hard work and progress, it just wasn't enough. Stewart shared they weren't expecting to land in the bottom two, especially "based on the competition."

"But when we got the low score, I kind of had a gut feeling that it might've been that we had a possibility of ending up in the bottom two," Stewart confessed. "It's always hard when you end up in the bottom two, especially so early in the competition, because it puts extra pressure on performing in the way that you need to in the ballroom the following week so that it doesn't happen again."

As for this week and tonight's episode, Stewart and Peterson are going to have to work extra hard. The pro explained that "it's a little tough for us because we know that if we don't show up and if we don't have an amazing performance, we really have a chance of ending up in the bottom two and maybe even going home. But with that said, we're still maintaining our positivity, our determination, and our focus to really make sure that our dance, which we're dancing the Quickstep, is amazing this week in the ballroom."

It is Motown Night on DWTS, and it sounds like the pressure is on. With Michael Strahan serving as a guest judge tonight, that is going to be an extra chance to get higher scores. Fans will just have to tune in and vote like their lives depended on it if they don't want to see their favorite couple going on. And that includes Britt Stewart and Adrian Peterson. Catch Dancing With the Stars tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.