'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Thrilled by New Host Julianne Hough After Tyra Banks' Exit
Hough, who previously starred as a professional dancer and judge, was announced as Banks' replacement in March.
When Dancing With the Stars kicked off its 32nd season Tuesday night, there was a new host in the ballroom. Following a very controversial run as host, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, Tyra Banks bowed out of the competition and was replaced by former DWTS pro dancer and Mirrorball winner times two Julianna Hough, who is a clear winner among viewers.
Hough, who is co-hosting alongside Alfonso Ribiero, was first announced as host in March, shortly after Banks confirmed that she would not be returning to the hit ABC dancing competition, on which she made her hosting debut in Season 29. In a statement, Hough called it "an honor to be returning to DWTS, this time as host, adding that "the show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years... The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season."
Hough notably has close ties to DWTS, having previously competed as a pro dancer. She first joined the competition in the show's fourth season in 2007 and went on to be crowned champion twice – in Season 4 alongside celebrity partner Apolo Ohno and again in Season 5 alongside partner Hélio Castroneves – before exiting in 2009. She later returned as a judge in 2014 before again leaving in 2017. As she took on her new duties as host Monday, viewers gave her a warm welcome, many taking to social media to applaud her.
'Welcome back'
"Ohhh this is going to be fun!!!!" one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Welcome back Julianne and WELCOME TO THE MAIN HOST SPOT ALFONSO!!!!"
Fans love Hough and Ribiero
Alfonso and Julianne have really nice chemistry right out of the gate. Really like them hosting together! #dwts #dancingwiththestars @officialdwts pic.twitter.com/IGuCv9uzfc— Dee Blog (@DeeBlog2) September 27, 2023
"Soooo happy Julianne and Alfonso are co-hosting this season," wrote another viewer, with somebody else adding, "I'm already loving Julianne and Alfonso so much better than Tyra."
'This show feels like itself again'
God this is going so effortlessly with Alfonso and Julianne co-hosting. It’s nice 😌 #DWTS— Paige (@PDubs11fan) September 27, 2023
"Alfonso and Julianne are the perfect ones to carry the torch for Tom and Erin," commented one person. "This show feels like itself again."
Some fans are now watching the show again
I will actually watch it again, for the first time since they canned Tom.— MizKitty 🦆🐝🐈🇺🇦 (@KeeneSusannah) September 27, 2023
"I hate to be negative but I'm going to be honest," one person said. "Now that Tyra Banks is gone, I feel like I can watch [DWTS] again."
'Major hosting improvement'
Me when Julianne makes a mistake: awww— Buffy (@buffywatchestv) September 27, 2023
Me when Tyra made a mistake: #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ZYALxMHQc2
"Julianne Hough is such a major hosting improvement," a fan wrote.
Hough is 'a triple threat'
Julianne and Alfonso are an iconic duo methinks #DWTS pic.twitter.com/zYSttQ6ni7— maamwhatyes (@maamwhatyes) September 27, 2023
"Pro. Judge. Host. Ms. Julianne Hough has done it all, a triple threat!" a viewer wrote.
Bringing Hough back as host 'was a smart decision'
Replacing Tyra Banks with Julianne Hough was a smart decision 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #DWTS— Maggie Tate (@blushandblooms) September 27, 2023
"How wonderful to have a host that don't make the show all about them," added another person. "Julianne was a great choice to replace Tyra! And Alfonso remains as always, The Best."