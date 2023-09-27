'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Thrilled by New Host Julianne Hough After Tyra Banks' Exit

When Dancing With the Stars kicked off its 32nd season Tuesday night, there was a new host in the ballroom. Following a very controversial run as host, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, Tyra Banks bowed out of the competition and was replaced by former DWTS pro dancer and Mirrorball winner times two Julianna Hough, who is a clear winner among viewers.

Hough, who is co-hosting alongside Alfonso Ribiero, was first announced as host in March, shortly after Banks confirmed that she would not be returning to the hit ABC dancing competition, on which she made her hosting debut in Season 29. In a statement, Hough called it "an honor to be returning to DWTS, this time as host, adding that "the show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years... The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season."

Hough notably has close ties to DWTS, having previously competed as a pro dancer. She first joined the competition in the show's fourth season in 2007 and went on to be crowned champion twice – in Season 4 alongside celebrity partner Apolo Ohno and again in Season 5 alongside partner Hélio Castroneves – before exiting in 2009. She later returned as a judge in 2014 before again leaving in 2017. As she took on her new duties as host Monday, viewers gave her a warm welcome, many taking to social media to applaud her.