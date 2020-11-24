'Dancing With the Stars': Chrishell Stause And Gleb Savchecnko Return in Wake of Dating Rumors

✖

The Dancing With the Stars finale on Monday brought many of the eliminated contestants back for one more night to come and watch the final four pairs compete for the Mirrorball Trophy. Among those included Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchecnko, who have recently sparked dating rumors.

The rumors began after their shocking elimination in Week 8 which preceded the news that Savchecnko and his wife ofe 14-years, Elena Samodanova, were getting a divorce. Once that stroy began to make its way across social media, fans of the show quickly began to investigate the situation and what could have led to the split. With the Selling Sunset star, who had a recent split of her own with This Is Us’ Justin Hartley in 2019, and Savchecnko appearing to really hit it off during their Dancing With the Stars experience, many wondered if there were some sparks there. Then a report came out on US Weekly in which a source said the two had been “texting a lot” and spending time outside of their training sessions. Their relationship, according to the source, was one that saw them having “an attraction toward each other right at the beginning.”

Stause took to Instagram to shoot down these rumors before they could catch wildfire. She began by saying she was “saddened” to learn of her dance partner’s divorce but then explained that when a celebrity goes through something like that, rumors about their personal lives can run rampant, “I would not wish this on anyone.” She referred to everything viewers had seen on the show as nothing more than a “strong supportive friendship” that they built after hours of rehearsals. “I wish nothing but the best for Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time,” she concluded her statement.

While never securing the highest score during any round, Stause and Savchecnko had quite a successful run on the show that included a 24 and a 26, respectively, over their final two performances and marked their two highest scores of the season. The two came out on the wrong foot with a 13 in the first week, which was just two points higher than the lowest mark of the week by Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov. After being eliminated, Status wrote on Instagram that it was one of the most “indescribable” times of her life and something she will “forever be grateful for.”