'Dancing With the Stars': Chrishell Stause Gets Honest Over Justin Hartley Split, Return to Dating World

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause opened up about when she will be ready to return to the dating game after her split from This Is Us star Justin Hartley last year. The former All My Children star said she is ready to "venture out" into the dating world again, but only after Dancing With The Stars is over. Stause has made it to week six of DWTS Season 29 with pro dance partner Gleb Savchenko.

During a stop on The Tamron Hall Show Friday, Stause said she is "not dating" now since she is too busy. "I’m really busy — I’m trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries," Stause said, notes E! News. The 39-year-old Kentucky native said dating is "something I'm looking forward to as soon as" DWTS is over, but she wants to stay on the show as long as possible.

"I’m going to venture out once I’m done with this,” Stause said. “You know, Tamron, what it really is — I’m just waiting to get my dancer body on, and then I’m gonna be like, ‘OK, I’m ready!'"

Stause married Hartley in 2017 and were together until November 2019, when Hartley filed for divorce. At the time, Stause was filming the third season of Selling Sunset. She claimed in an episode that she did not know about the divorce until she received a text from Hartley after filing the paperwork. Hartley is already moving on and is dating Sofia Pernas. Stause legally dropped Hartley's last name.

In a September interview with PEOPLE, Stause said it was "painful" to see Hartley dating already. “I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting," she said, later revealing that she froze her eggs. "It’s been almost a year, so I'm excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen," Stause explained. "It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!"

Stause and Savchenko will dance their first Contemporary to "Stars" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. Stause said her performance is dedicated to her parents, who both died of lung cancer. Her mother died in July and her father the year before. Stause hits the dance floor at 8 p.m. ET, live on ABC Monday night. The episode also features a special performance from judge Derek Hough.