‘Dancing With the Stars’ Adds Very Special Guest to ‘Grease’ Night

Dancing With the Stars celebrates the songs of the movie Grease on Monday, and no tribute to the movie would be complete without one of its stars. Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in the movie, will make a special appearance during the episode. Dancing With the Stars producers also found two other important Grease stars to watch the 11 remaining duos dance to songs from the movie.

“Olivia Newton-John will be making a surprise guest appearance on Monday’s show, in support of the competing couples who will dance to the music from her iconic film role,” a DWTS representative told E! News on Sunday, spoiling the surprise. ABC previously announced that Frankie Avalon and Didi Conn will also be in the ballroom. Conn played Frenchie in the film, while Avalon played the Teen Angel. Avalon will perform “Beauty School Dropout” during the broadcast.

Newton-John’s appeached on the show will be a welcome surprise for longtime fans who have been following her cancer battle. In 2017, she revealed that her breast cancer returned for a third time and metastasized in her lower back. During an appearance on Australia’s The Morning Show in February, the 73-year-old singer said she was doing well. “I’m just very, very happy that I’m here and doing well and focused on the [Olivia Newton-John] Foundation Fund,” she said at the time.

Her cancer fight has not stopped her from attending Grease reunions. In December 2019, she even joined Travolta for a “Meet N Grease” Florida tour, where they attended screenings of the movie. This is also not Newton-John’s first appearance on DWTS. Back in 2015, she was a guest judge for a Season 21 episode alongside pro dancer Julianne Hough. In 2016, Hough played Sandy in Fox’s Grease: Live special.

Monday’s DWTS show will feature a majority of the songs from Grease, including “Sandy,” “You’re The One That I Want,” “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin,’” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” Amanda Kloots and Alan Bernsten will get to dance to “Beauty School Dropout.” Olympian Suni Lee and Sasha Farber will dance a Charleston to “Born to Hand Jive.” The other remaining celebrity contestants are Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, and JoJo Siwa. The episode kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.