Olivia Newton-John Shares Major Update About Her Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John is currently battling cancer for the third time, and the singer shared an update on her health on Thursday during an appearance on Australian talk show The Project, telling the audience that her health is “fantastic.”

“I’m doing really well,” she said. “Thank you for your love and support, I really appreciate it.”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, doctors later found cancer in her shoulder after a car accident in 2013 and in 2017, she was told that the disease had spread to her back with a tumor at the base of her spine.

The “Physical” singer noted that her cancer “was” stage 4 and that she no longer believes it is at that level.

“I believe your belief system is part of the healing… at my last MRI, which is an exam where they look inside, things are shrinking, going away, staying the same and I’m living well with it and I’m feeling great,” she explained.

In September, the 71-year-old told Gayle King on CBS This Morning that she doesn’t focus on the numbers.

“In my opinion, if they give you a percentage, or you know, ‘This many women get this and they live this long,”you can create that and make it happen,” she said.

“It’s almost like — I think I know what the statistics are,” she continued. “And if, and, but I put them away. But I’m gonna live longer than that. I’ve made that decision. And I don’t buy into the statistics ’cause I think they can make you really nervous.”

She added that for her, part of her healing process has been living her life as normally as possible.

“Denial is really healthy,” she joked. “It was consuming by day, and after some time I went, ‘You know what? I don’t know what my time is, but I need to enjoy my life, so I’m gonna eat a cookie if I want it and I’m gonna have a cup of tea if I want it, and I want to have a little bit of wine then I’m gonna do that.’”

“The joy of life and every-day living has to be a part of that healing process as well,” she continued.

Two months prior, Newton-John told Entertainment Tonight that she was “doing great.”

“I’m doing really well and I’m really healthy,” she said. “It was a challenging year because I broke my sacrum and I had to learn to walk again and everything. But I am strong and I am back and I’m feeling good and loving every minute.”

